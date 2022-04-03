KU’s Ochai Agabaji’s family is proud of his success

New Orleans — Kansas City’s Own! Ochai Agbjik Playing in his last NCAA tournament this weekend. His family says he could not be more proud of what he has done in his career for himself and the University of Kansas.

Ochai’s father, Olofu Agbaji, told KSHB 41 News on Saturday minutes before the game, “Looking at the area feels really, really surreal.”

Final Four is about the biggest stage a college basketball star can play on, and in the stands, Abghazi is cheering on his son.

Ochai’s mother, Erica Agazi, said, “I also said it’s your game to shine. Get out there, cheer up your team and get ready to play.”

This weekend is bitter and sweet for firefighters.

“So excited to be here and everything, but knowing it’s his last two games in his college…