Kutti story song video from Master Movie is out now

Thalapati’s Master Kutti story song video is out now: Celebrate Diwali with Biggil Movie Vijay, the folk hero of Kollywood, is all set for post production with director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next film Master. With all the breathtaking updates to date, Team Kutti has come to steal the hearts of Thalapathi fans on Valentine’s Day by releasing the story number.

Anirudh Ravichander, composing music for Vijay’s Master, funded by Xavier Britos under the banner of XB Creators.

Firstly, the Kutti story track released some time ago will no doubt be an iconic masterpiece in the loop of any gadget setting. Thalapathy

Vijay has sung the song with his strong voice, and the lyrics revolve around advice for and around the young champion. The fame of Neruppu Da and the Kansas director gave rise to Kutty Kahaani which again set fire to another superstar hero in Kollywood.

The lyrics of the song, the story told by the master of Kutti, pity the students of his professor’s college. The lyrics are quoted with a calm mind and leave strong messages. Life is too short and there is a happy recitation from Thalapathy’s voice that captures the mood of her next unbelievably in Lokesh’s filming style.

The film revolves around the life of Anita, who was a victim of NEET entrance exam. Anita, a student from Ariyalur, dreamed of becoming a doctor with a higher grade for the higher secondary examination. The girl committed stern suicide over the failure of NEET, which turned the country upside down everywhere. Already information has been circulated on the website that there is a picture of contemporary education surrounding the master event. To prove it again, the lyrical video of Kutty Story completely revolves around the college with pictures of Vijay.

Thalapathi 64 starring Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, Antony Varghese and Shantanu went through the second phase of shooting, completing the previous half in Chennai. Amid heavy air pollution in New Delhi, the Vijay 64 team is working hard to meet fans in theaters in April 2020.