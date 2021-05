Kutty Ramesh is a popular serial actor who works in the Tamil television industry. He was last seen in the Star Vijay TV serial Thenmozhi BA along with Jacquline Lydia, Asritha Sreedas, and Siddharth Kumaran. He played the role of Subbaiah (Thenmozhi Father) in the serial. Ramesh was acted in many serials that telecast on Sun Tv, Jaya TV, and more. He was passed away on 14 May 2021 due to some health issues.