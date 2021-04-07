Kutty Story Download Full Movie Isaimini, Tamilrockers, Filmyhit Kuttymovies Download Hub – Tech Kashif » todayssnews

LATEST

Kutty Story Download Full Movie Isaimini, Tamilrockers, Filmyhit Kuttymovies Download Hub

Image result for 'Kutty Story' full movie download
1 Kutty Story Full Movie Download: Isainimi, Tamilrockers and other piracy websites leak new Tamil movie ‘Kutty Story’ within hours of theatrical release.
1.1 Kutty Story movie details
1.2 Disclaimer

Kutty Story Full Movie Download: Isainimi, Tamilrockers and other piracy websites leak new Tamil movie ‘Kutty Story’ within hours of theatrical release.

One of the highly anticipated Tamil movies, Kutty Story has become the latest victim of online piracy. Released in theaters yesterday (February 12, 2021), the anthology movie will be leaked on several movie piracy sites within hours of its theatrical release. Notorious piracy websites Isaimini and Tamilrockers leaked the movie in HD and then other piracy sites and Telegram channels followed suit.

At the time of writing, Kutty Story is available for free download in HD on most piracy sites. This is the fifth major South Indian movie leaked from piracy websites in 2021. The other four are Master, Krack, Zombie Reddy and Red.

Kutty Story movie details

Kutty Story was originally scheduled for immediate digital release. However, the makers decided to go for conventional theatrical release. It is an anthology film consisting of four short film stories directed by Gautham Menon, Vijay, Venkat Prabhu and Nalan Kumarasamy. The four volumes are entitled Ethirpara Mutham, Avanum Naanum, Logam and Aadal Paadal.

The film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Gautham Menon as Aadhi, Vinoth Kishan, Varun, Amitash Pradhan, Sunaina, Amala Paul, Aditi Balan, Megha Akash, Sakshi Agarwal, Robo Shankar and Sangeetha.

Kutty Story has received positive reviews from critics and viewers. It starts well at the till. It would be interesting to see how this illegal leak is affecting checkout numbers in the coming days.

Disclaimer

Piracy of original content is a criminal offense under copyright law. We are strongly against piracy. We do not support or promote torrent / piracy websites. We remind you again and again that downloading / streaming movies from piracy websites can get you in big trouble. We strongly recommend that you stay away from pirated sites. There is always an option from legal sites such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video to watch the movies.

