KV Mechelen beat Kortrijk to qualify for Europe play-off

KV Mechelen has been in the top eight for some time now, but there was no certainty yet about the Europe play-offs. After a great and nervous match it is here now.

After four consecutive draws, KV Mechelen put their ticket on the line for the Europe play-offs. Wins against Kortrijk and Mechelen were mathematically certain, but also necessary, with an away game at Club Brugge on the horizon on the final day of the game. The burden of interest fell on Malineva, who for a long time worked against the KVK, clutching her buttocks.

© Photonews

Guys see their chance: Benchab initially found it difficult to control the ball at the far post, but was then able to go inside with ease. A quick equalizer gave the citizen of Mechelen courage: Walsh went home on a corner from Schoofs. They also survived 2-1 at Kortrijk when a ball had to be rolled over the line. As far as…