Kya Kiya Hain Tune Song from Broken But Beautiful Season 3

Kya Kiya Hain Tune Song: Kya Kiya Hain Tune Mere Yaar is the latest song from ALTBalaji’s Broken But Beautiful Season 3 web series. It was composed and sung by Armaan Malik along with Palak Muchhal. Kya Kiya Hain Tune features Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee. Kya Kiya Hain Tune song lyrics were written by Rashmi Virag. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor. Fans of Sidharth Shukla are in excitement for the show and the song. It is the first release of Sidharth after Bigg Boss Hindi Season 13. Download Kya Kiya Hain Tune Song from official audio streaming platforms Wynk, Gaana, iTunes, YT music, and more. Watch Kya Kiya Hain Tune Song’s full video on the ALTBalaji youtube channel.

DISCLAIMER: We advise our readers to download songs only from official sources like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Wynk Music, Gaana and Official YouTube Pages. Don’t support or use pirated websites like starmusiq, isaimini, to stream and download songs.

Series: Broken But Beautiful Season 3

Album: Kya Kiya Hain Tune

Star Cast: Sidharth Shukla as Agastya and Sonia Rathee as Rumi

Directer Name: Sarita Tanwar Varde

Music Director: Armaan Malik

Year Of Released: 2021

Singers: Armaan Malik and Palak Muchhal

