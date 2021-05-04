ENTERTAINMENT

Kya Kiya Hain Tune Song From Broken But Beautiful Season 3

Kya Kiya Hain Tune Song from Broken But Beautiful Season 3

Kya Kiya Hain Tune Song: Kya Kiya Hain Tune is a popular song from ALTBalaji’s Broken But Beautiful Season 3 web series. It was composed and sung by Armaan Malik along with Palak Muchhal. Kya Kiya Hain Tune features Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee. Kya Kiya Hain Tune song lyrics were written by Rashmi Virag. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor. Fans of Sidharth Shukla are in excitement for the show and the song. It is the first release of Sidharth after Bigg Boss Hindi Season 13. Download Kya Kiya Hain Tune Song from official audio streaming platforms Wynk, Gaana, iTunes, YT music, and more. Watch Kya Kiya Hain Tune Song full video on the ALTBalaji youtube channel.

