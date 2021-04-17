Kyle Daukaus vs Phil Hawes clash added to UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw May 8th

Kyle Daukaus introduced via his Instagram account that he will likely be dealing with Phil Hawes on Might eighth at UFC Struggle Evening: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw.

At present the combat is listed as the primary bout on the primary card. Daukaus was slated to tackle Alisakhab Khizriev on April tenth, however Khizriev needed to withdraw as a consequence of Covid protocols.

Daukaus is 10-1 and fights out of Martinez BJJ in Northeast Philadelphia alongside along with his brother Chris who’s the eighth ranked heavyweight within the UFC.

Phil “Megatron” Hawes (10-2) has a TKO and a majority choice win in his 2 fights within the UFC after incomes his contract on The Contender Sequence.

This is a wonderful match-up of two rising middleweights. Daukaus has plenty of cardio and can absolutely attempt to use that to his benefit as Hawes has 7 knockouts amongst his 10 victories.

You may keep proper right here at MyMMANews for any updates to the cardboard in addition to stay outcomes on Might eighth.

Present combat card:

Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw – 135 lbs

Donald Cerrone vs. Diego Sanchez – 170 lbs

Ben Rothwell vs. Philipe Lins – 265 lbs

Amanda Ribas vs. Angela Hill – 115 lbs

Neil Magny vs. Geoff Neal – 170 lbs

Diego Ferreira vs. Gregor Gillespie – 155 lbs

Phil Hawes vs. Kyle Daukaus – 185 lbs

Ryan Benoit vs. Zarrukh Adashev – 125 lbs

Maurice Greene vs. M. Rogério de Lima – 265 lbs

C. Aguilera vs. Carlston Harris – 170 lbs

Tafon Nchukwi vs. Jun Yong Park – 185 lbs

Mike Trizano vs. Louis Klein – 145 lbs

F. Figueiredo vs. JP Buys – 125 lbs

‘Stunning’ Bob Meloni

Commentator for Artwork of Struggle Cagefighting. Greater than 10 years expertise within the PA/NJ regional MMA circuit. Commentator/submit combat interviews. Tv/media/occasion manufacturing.

The story of the fighter is what Bob loves in regards to the sport. From the bottom degree, to the best, he solely cares in regards to the two warriors who do battle as soon as the cage doorways shut. All the pieces else is secondary. With out their blood, sweat, and tears, he wouldn’t be right here having fun with each minute.