LATEST

Kyle Daukaus vs Phil Hawes clash added to UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw May 8th

Avatar
By
Posted on
Kyle Daukaus vs Phil Hawes clash added to UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw May 8th

Kyle Daukaus introduced via his Instagram account that he will likely be dealing with Phil Hawes on Might eighth at UFC Struggle Evening: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw.

At present the combat is listed as the primary bout on the primary card.  Daukaus was slated to tackle Alisakhab Khizriev on April tenth, however Khizriev needed to withdraw as a consequence of Covid protocols.

Daukaus is 10-1 and fights out of Martinez BJJ in Northeast Philadelphia alongside along with his brother Chris who’s the eighth ranked heavyweight within the UFC.

Phil “Megatron” Hawes (10-2)  has a TKO and a majority choice win in his 2 fights within the UFC after incomes his contract on The Contender Sequence.

This is a wonderful match-up of two rising middleweights.   Daukaus has plenty of cardio and can absolutely attempt to use that to his benefit as Hawes has 7 knockouts amongst his 10 victories.

You may keep proper right here at MyMMANews for any updates to the cardboard in addition to stay outcomes on Might eighth.

Present combat card:

Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw – 135 lbs
Donald Cerrone vs. Diego Sanchez – 170 lbs
Ben Rothwell vs. Philipe Lins – 265 lbs
Amanda Ribas vs. Angela Hill – 115 lbs
Neil Magny vs. Geoff Neal – 170 lbs
Diego Ferreira vs. Gregor Gillespie – 155 lbs
Phil Hawes vs. Kyle Daukaus – 185 lbs
Ryan Benoit vs. Zarrukh Adashev – 125 lbs
Maurice Greene vs. M. Rogério de Lima – 265 lbs
C. Aguilera vs. Carlston Harris – 170 lbs
Tafon Nchukwi vs. Jun Yong Park – 185 lbs
Mike Trizano vs. Louis Klein – 145 lbs
F. Figueiredo vs. JP Buys – 125 lbs

‘Stunning’ Bob Meloni

Commentator for Artwork of Struggle Cagefighting. Greater than 10 years expertise within the PA/NJ regional MMA circuit. Commentator/submit combat interviews. Tv/media/occasion manufacturing.
The story of the fighter is what Bob loves in regards to the sport. From the bottom degree, to the best, he solely cares in regards to the two warriors who do battle as soon as the cage doorways shut. All the pieces else is secondary. With out their blood, sweat, and tears, he wouldn’t be right here having fun with each minute.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
23
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
23
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
20
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
19
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
18
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
17
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
17
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
17
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
17
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
17
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top