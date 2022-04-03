Kyle Lowry makes his mark on and off the court in Toronto

TORONTO – Earlier this week, Cliff Lee was trying to decide which Kyle Lowry jersey he would wear in the long-awaited return of the former No. 7 on Sunday.

Lee owns 40 Hero jerseys, including the number 3 that Laurie wore when she arrived in 2012 after a trade with Houston (Andrea Barragnani then wore 7).

Lee eventually turned to the red and white ‘North’ worn in the deciding game of the 2019 Finals, where the Raptors defeated Golden State.

“He may not have worn them so often that season. But since it brought him success, he continues to wear them, Lee said. They are hard to find.”

Real estate agent Lee has about 400 sweaters of each type…