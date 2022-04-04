Kylian Mbappe addresses PSG future after Ligue 1 win: ‘There are new elements’

Paris Saint-Germain were a 5-1 winner over FC Lorient in Ligue 1 on Sunday, 12 points remaining clear in the summit clash in the domestic league. But home support was moot as Neymar (twice), Kylian Mbappe (also twice) and Lionel Messi found the back of the net at the Parc des Princes.

Weeks after their humiliating exit of the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid, Les Parisiens’ staunch support continued to protest their own players and those in charge of the club, essentially going on strike and leaving no atmosphere.

With Mauricio Pochettino’s men making little difference early on, Neymar took control of the competition with a Mbappe assist slotting home 12 minutes after Lorient…