Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain wiped out Clermont foot 63 with a 6-1 thumping in Ligue 1 on Saturday, recording hat-tricks from both Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, as well as a third of an assist from Lionel Messi at the summit 15 Points difference opened. , The Brazilian began and finished scoring adding a penalty, and the Frenchman had his two goals placed by Argentina and the other by Neymar as Les Parisiens’ star trio clicked at the Stade Gabriel Montpide.

it…