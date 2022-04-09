Kylian Mbappe and Neymar score hat-tricks as PSG beat Clermont Foot to clear Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain moved one step closer to securing another Ligue 1 title, in a 6–1 victory over relegation-threatened Clermont Foot through two hat-tricks from Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

It was Mauricio Pochettino’s side that got off to a better start, and they quickly took the lead when Lionel Messi found Neymar, who blasted home in just six minutes.

PSG’s second included all three of their attacking trio, from Neymar to Messi to Kylian Mbappe, and the French striker loaded Messi with a full through ball and finished smartly.

However, league leaders let Clermont back into the game as Jodel Dosso tapped past post from close range just before half time.

Finally PSG…