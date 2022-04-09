Kylian Mbappe named PSG captain after hat-trick against Clermonte

Kylian Mbappe was given the responsibility of captaining Paris Saint-Germain during the closing stages of Saturday’s 6-1 win over Clermont Foot.

He did not start the match as captain but still led from the front by scoring a hat-trick.

Neymar also scored three goals, while Lionel Messi provided three assists.


