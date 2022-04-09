Kylian Mbappe named PSG captain after hat-trick against Clermonte

Kylian Mbappe was given the responsibility of captaining Paris Saint-Germain during the closing stages of Saturday’s 6-1 win over Clermont Foot.

He did not start the match as captain but still led from the front by scoring a hat-trick.

Neymar also scored three goals, while Lionel Messi provided three assists.

Mbappe has been the subject of constant speculation in recent weeks and months as his PSG contract is set to expire in June.

The 23-year-old was widely expected to move to Real Madrid on a free transfer at the end of the season.

But recent reports have suggested that PSG are increasingly hopeful they may be able to persuade them to extend their stay in Paris.

Last week Team reported that the PSG board had proposed the idea of ​​Mbappe making the team the team.