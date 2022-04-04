Kylian Mbappe: PSG star not yet decided on future between Real Madrid links

With two goals and three assists on Sunday against Lorient, Kylian Mbappe put together one of his best performances in PSG uniform. But the best news for PSG fans may be what the 23-year-old later said.

Mbappé is out of contract at the end of the season and has been largely linked with a move to Real Madrid. But the French star confirmed that if he had decided on his future, he would have announced it earlier.

“I haven’t decided on my future yet,” said Mbappe, Peru ESPN, “I’m fine. I want to take my time because I don’t want to get it wrong. I’m thinking about it because there are new elements to it—a lot of things, new parameters.

,[There are] Too many parameters to consider. I’m trying to figure it out with myself…