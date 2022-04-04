Kylian Mbappe throws Real Madrid transfer curveball with renewed entourage on PSG future

Kylian Mbappe has announced that he may still stay at Paris Saint-Germain despite the fact that he has been out of contract within a few months.

The 23-year-old forward has been linked with Real Madrid for a long time and many fans doubt he will join the Spanish giants on a free transfer at the end of the season.

blondes submitted two bids for Mbappe last summer but PSG rejected his approach, including a better offer of £145.5m.

The Frenchman’s future remained in the spotlight throughout the season, scoring a remarkable 23 goals and 17 assists. He was at his impressive best in Sunday’s 5-1 win over Lorient, scoring twice and getting three assists in thrashing Ligue 1 to maintain PSG’s 12-point lead at the top of the table .

