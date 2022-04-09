Kylian Mbappe’s parents ‘disagree’ over transfer plans as PSG star ‘identifies alternative’

Kylian Mbappe is undoubtedly a Ballon d’Or waiting and thus it is no surprise that Paris Saint-Germain are willing to spend big money to keep the Frenchman at the club

Kylian Mbappe’s parents are said to have made it clear that they want the French forward to renew his contract with Paris Saint-Germain rather than move to Real Madrid.

The striker is out of contract at the Parc des Princes at the end of the season and it looked like a foregone conclusion that he would be moving to Madrid when the deal expires. However, PSG are attempting to shoot one last shot to convince the Ballon d’Or winner to wait with them for the next two years.

The 23-year-old has agreed to a…