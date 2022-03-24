LATEST

Kyrie Irving cleared to play in Nets home games as New York mayor Eric Adams alters vaccine mandate

New York City-based artists and athletes who play for New York’s home teams will be exempt from the city’s vaccination mandate for private businesses, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced at a news conference at Citi Field on Thursday. This means unvaccinated Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will be eligible to play in home games, starting with Sunday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets at Barclays Center.

Adams, who previously said it would “send the wrong message” to exempt Irving when nearly everyone working in the city is under the same mandate and unvaccinated city workers who lost their jobs, raised the issue. prepared as an extension. previous discount. This decision…

