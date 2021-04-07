LATEST

“Kyrie Irving gave off Dragonfly Jones vibes”: Damian Lillard takes a hilarious shot at the Nets star after Irving attempts the ‘Dame-Time’ celebration | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on

Blazers’ superstar Damian Lillard takes a jibe at Kyrie Irving, after watching a clip of Kyrie Irving attempting the ‘Dame-Time’ celebration

Last night the Brooklyn Nets won the battle of New York over the New York Knicks. The Nets beat the Knicks by a measly margin of 2 points, as the final scoreboard read 114-112.

The Brooklyn Nets were given their go-ahead basket by Kyrie Irving, who finished the game with a game-high score of 40 points. After hitting the clutch step-back triple, Kyrie almost did the ‘Dame-Time’ celebration.

Also Read: Marc Gasol is fully committed with the Lakers irrespective of his role: “I’ll play 5 minutes, 10 minutes, whatever is needed”

The Nets, although they won the contest, have something to be worried about. James Harden returned to the lineup but played only 4 minutes before straining his hamstring again.

Damian Lillard responds to Kyrie Irving with a sharp shot

Damian Lillard hasn’t seemed to take Kyrie Irving copying his celebration very kindly. He saw the same on a post on Twitter and went on to ridicule what he deemed as a poor imitation from the Nets’ star.

Also Read: “He is an awesome ‘defenser’”: Shaquille O’Neal and Candace Parker troll Dwyane Wade over a flub on air

In case you don’t know about it, Dragonfly Jones is a fictional character portrayed by actor Martin Lawrence. Dragonfly is a bald, middle-aged man missing most of his front teeth.

It is said to have been inspired by Jamaican pop singer Carl Douglas, who is behind the 1974 hit “Kung Fu Fighting.” Dame did Kyrie really dirty by making this comparison.

However, it is all in good fun. It was not very long ago that Damian Lillard acknowledged that he is a fan of watching Kyrie Irving play. Dame had admitted that Kyrie’s 40 point performance against the Celtics was ‘the most beautiful game in history’.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
731
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
730
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
726
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
726
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
713
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
705
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
670
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
618
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
587
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
584
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top