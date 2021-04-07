“Kyrie Irving gave off Dragonfly Jones vibes”: Damian Lillard takes a hilarious shot at the Nets star after Irving attempts the ‘Dame-Time’ celebration | The SportsRush

Blazers’ superstar Damian Lillard takes a jibe at Kyrie Irving, after watching a clip of Kyrie Irving attempting the ‘Dame-Time’ celebration

Last night the Brooklyn Nets won the battle of New York over the New York Knicks. The Nets beat the Knicks by a measly margin of 2 points, as the final scoreboard read 114-112.

The Brooklyn Nets were given their go-ahead basket by Kyrie Irving, who finished the game with a game-high score of 40 points. After hitting the clutch step-back triple, Kyrie almost did the ‘Dame-Time’ celebration.

Kyrie Irving really almost did the Dame Time celebration 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/N1DD8vS6uv – Per Sources (@PerSources) April 6, 2021

The Nets, although they won the contest, have something to be worried about. James Harden returned to the lineup but played only 4 minutes before straining his hamstring again.

Damian Lillard responds to Kyrie Irving with a sharp shot

Damian Lillard hasn’t seemed to take Kyrie Irving copying his celebration very kindly. He saw the same on a post on Twitter and went on to ridicule what he deemed as a poor imitation from the Nets’ star.

Dragon fly jones vibes in this pic lol https://t.co/q8H714rKe3 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) April 6, 2021

In case you don’t know about it, Dragonfly Jones is a fictional character portrayed by actor Martin Lawrence. Dragonfly is a bald, middle-aged man missing most of his front teeth.

It is said to have been inspired by Jamaican pop singer Carl Douglas, who is behind the 1974 hit “Kung Fu Fighting.” Dame did Kyrie really dirty by making this comparison.

However, it is all in good fun. It was not very long ago that Damian Lillard acknowledged that he is a fan of watching Kyrie Irving play. Dame had admitted that Kyrie’s 40 point performance against the Celtics was ‘the most beautiful game in history’.