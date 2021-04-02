“Kyrie Irving giving the offense to James Harden is the biggest development with the Nets”: Zach Lowe bullish about Kevin Durant, LaMarcus Aldridge and co gelling together | The SportsRush

Zach Lowe is “unworried” about the lack of games the Brooklyn Nets big three have played together in during the regular season.

The Brooklyn Nets are in a terrific spot at the moment. The franchise currently sits 1st in the Eastern Conference and has won its last four games. Ask just about any NBA fan, and they will say that this team is their favorite to get out of the East come playoff time.

But, put some brakes on that for a second. The team’s big three of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden have hardly played together this season. More specifically, the trio has only been on the court together on 7 occasions, leading many to question the team’s chemistry.

Recently, NBA analyst Zach Lowe got on the air with Rachel Nichols on ESPN’s ‘The Jump’. And when he was asked about how worried he was for the team, Lowe had a very interesting response to share.

Also Read: When the Bulls legend battled out against Justin Timberlake at a celebrity golf tournament

Zach Lowe says he doesn’t think the lack of games played together will affect the Nets’ big three

As NBA fans, we are all aware of how important chemistry can be between superstars on the same team. Just last season, the lack of chemistry between Paul George and Kawhi Leonard doomed the LA Clippers in the bubble.

Despite this, when Zach Lowe was asked if he was worried about the Brooklyn Nets’ big three not playing together enough, the following was his response.

“I’m shockingly unworried about this, considering I worry about everything, like being struck by lightning… The biggest thing that has happened in Brooklyn so far, is that Kyrie Irving has given the offense to James Harden.”

He continued on the matter.

Also Read: Dwyane Wade goes on an impassioned monologue about how Asian-American hate is rampaging through USA of late

“He’s said, ‘aye look, I’ll be off to the side, setting flare screens, I’ll run the show when you sit. I’ll get my 25, my 30, because I’m ridiculously efficient.’ That’s already happened.”

Many in the NBA community will agree with Zach Lowe on this one. If the players are already making these decisions together, there shouldn’t be much to worry about.

Still, the NBA playoffs are a different ball game altogether. Only time will tell if the team can make up for lost time when it matters most.