LATEST

“Kyrie Irving has dunked more than Blake Griffin this year”: The Nets point guard elicited a ton of shocked reactions from NBA fans after dunking on Zion Williamson and co | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
"Kyrie Irving has dunked more than Blake Griffin this year": The Nets point guard elicited a ton of shocked reactions from NBA fans after dunking on Zion Williamson and co

Kyrie Irving is probably the most polarizing player in the NBA at the moment. But even the haters can’t deny that he’s having a surreal season.

Kevin Durant came back in action last night for the Nets’ blowout win over the New Orleans Pelicans. KD’s return was received with much fanfare as he had a perfect shooting night.

KD played around 20 minutes to total 17 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists. He did this while shooting 5-of-5 from the field (2-of-2 from the 3-point line) and 5-of-5 from the charity stripe. But it was Kyrie Irving who drew most of the eyeballs for this particular highlight.

Also Read: “Michael Jordan employed a guy to count every step he took in an NBA game”: When the Bulls legend pioneered advanced statistics by employing one personally

This is the first time in a few years that we’ve seen Kyrie make a dunk despite being contested. The last occasion I can think of was when he dunked on the Hornets despite intervention from Nic Batum.

How fans reacted to Kyrie Irving making a contested dunk from a baseline drive

A few fans obviously reacted in shock to one of the rarest sequences in the league. Kyrie is known for his under-the-rim play, which he’s often stated that he prefers to exploding for dunks. Given his knee issues in the past, it is quite understandable for him to take this approach. A few fans noted this.

A few fans also noted how this is becoming more of a regular thing for Kyrie.

Also Read: “Zion Williamson will go down as one of the most dominant players ever”: Kendrick Perkins contentiously praises the Pelicans star for his amazing scoring ability

Kyrie is approaching the first 50/40/90 season of his career if he continues to play at this level. It would make him only the 9th entrant to one of the most exclusive clubs in league history.

Harden and KD are the players who make the Nets favorites to appear in the Finals. But it is Kyrie’s presence that takes them over the top as the overall favorites ahead of the playoffs.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
756
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
756
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
751
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
734
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
727
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
722
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
681
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
646
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
608
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
603
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top