Kyrie Irving position for Bucks-Nets game

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday evening at the Barclays Center in New York, and will have their superstar Kyrie Irving available for the game.

Irving is not on injury reports (see tweet below), and he is now eligible to play in home games.

The former Duke star originally began playing this season as a part-time player; Only allowed to play road games.

However, New York City lifted its vaccine mandate for artists and pro athletes earlier this month.

So this will be Irving’s third home match of the season.

Related Stories on NBA Basketball