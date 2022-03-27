Kyrie Irving Positions for Hornet-Nets Game in Brooklyn

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday evening at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and Kyrie Irving is not on an injury report for the game.

Therefore, Irving will play in his first home game of the 2021–22 NBA season.

