Kyrie Irving Positions for Hornet-Nets Game in Brooklyn

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday evening at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and Kyrie Irving is not on an injury report for the game.

Therefore, Irving will play in his first home game of the 2021–22 NBA season.

Irving was previously eligible to play the road game only for not being vaccinated.

However, the mandate for pro athletes and performers has been lifted (see tweet below from Bleacher Report).

The Nets enter the game as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39–35 record in 74 games played this season.

