Kyrie Irving Sent Out A Tweet On His Birthday After The Nets Lost To The Grizzlies

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving celebrated her 30th birthday Wednesday night, and the seven-time NBA All-Star sent out a tweet that night.

Irving’s tweet can be embedded below from his Twitter account.

Irving and the Nets lost that night to the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 132–120.

However, Irving had an incredible stat line of 43 points, two rebounds and eight assists.

The former Duke star averages an incredible 28.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.5 shoots from the field at 49.4% and 43.8% at three-point range.

With the loss, the Nets have come down to 38-35 from the 73 matches they have played so far this season.

They are currently seeded eighth in the Eastern Conference.

