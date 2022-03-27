Kyrie Irving wants to re-sign, build legacy with Nets

NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving says he wants to re-sign with Brooklyn Nets and build legacy. It could start with a deep playoff run and continue with a major contract extension this off-season.

Just a few months ago, with all the internal turmoil that Brooklyn Nets were facing, there was no guarantee that Kyrie Irving Was going to return with the team in the next season.

By that time, Kyrie had not played a single game with the team, was not allowed to be a part-time player, and James Harden was still on the roster.

Increasingly until today, almost every part of the previous sentence has changed – in a big way. Kyrie has since rejoined the team, is now a full-time player once again, and Harden is now a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.

The tide seems to be turning…