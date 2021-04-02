“Kyrie Irving, where are you? I mean, damn!”: Stephen A Smith puzzlingly hits out at Nets star for being present for the birth of his baby | The SportsRush

LATEST

"Kyrie Irving, where are you? I mean, damn!": Stephen A Smith puzzlingly hits out at Nets star for being present for the birth of his baby

Stephen A. Smith rips on Kyrie Irving once again for his absence from the Brooklyn Nets’ recent games – even though it was due to family reasons.

Kyrie Irving has always been a brilliant player. His game is so sensational, many deem it more fitting to call him an artist over a player. However, the Brooklyn Nets star has also always been controversial.

Especially this season, Irving has found himself as the centerpiece of attention by the media. Earlier in the season, the player was absent was for an unnaturally long amount of time.

At the time, it was reported that this was due to personal reasons. And after footage was released of Kyrie Irving partying, he received plenty of backlash.

Recently, the player has once again been away from the team, due to what have been labeled as personal reasons. And it seems that ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith is having absolutely none of it.

Stephen A. Smith hits out at Kyrie Irving for his long absence from Brooklyn Nets games

Stephen A. Smith has made a career out of passionate hot takes on national television. And recently, he delivered yet another one. Speaking on Kyrie Irving’s absence from the floor for the Brooklyn Nets, this what he had to say.

“Some of these guys have been gone for too long. Maybe not Kevin Durant, because he’s coming off that Achilles. But some of these have been gone too long with no explanation whatsoever. Just taking days off, Willy-Nilly!”

He continued on the matter, screaming now.

“Kyrie! Where are you? I mean, damn!”

The clip of Stephen A. Smith while ranting about the situation is hilarious, to say the least. But these comments could be regretted by the analyst.

Mental health is very important for any individual. But for sports athletes, who face abuse all the time online, they may take the route that Kyrie Irving has taken right now to take a break.

If there really turned out to be a devastating issue with the player’s family, these comments would be in terrible taste. And with Kyrie Irving just taking 3 days off, before balling out the way he is now, Stephen A. Smith needs to hang his head in shame.

