Kyrie Irving’s Bold Tweet About Devin Booker

The Phoenix Suns beat the Denver Nuggets 140-130 on Thursday evening in Colorado, and Devin Booker exploded for 49 points and ten assists in the big win.

After the game, Kyrie Irving sent a tweet about Booker, which can be seen embedded below.

The NBA champion greatly praised Booker in the tweet, calling him the MVP.

The Suns hold the best record in the entire NBA and the top-seeded in the Western Conference, going 60-14 in the 74 games they have played so far this season.

As for Irving and the Nets, they are ranked eighth in the Eastern Conference with a 38–35 record in 73 games played so far.

Related Stories on NBA Basketball