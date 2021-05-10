Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti 11th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti 11th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Scene 1

Rishi says this is the registration counter. Rishi says this is Shubhra Chadha jewelry designer and I am her assistant. The receptionist says yes you called from Harsh’s reference. Rishi says he’s my friend. She says how may I help you and your Aai? Rishi says we have to display these designs here. She says wow, your aai’s designs are really good. Is this your first exhibition? Shubhra says yes. The woman says you have to fill this form and pay 10k per day. Shubhra takes out 10k. She says you have to make 3 days advance payment at least. So the total is 30k. Shubhra says I can pay after today’s sale. The woman says all payments are in advance. Shubhra says I don’t have the money. She says I can’t help you I am sorry. Shubhra’s says let’s go. She says sorry I know you want to be successful.

Rishi says aai, see that.. Handcrafter jewelry ramp show. The entry is free and the winner will get 1 lac. Shubhra says it will have experienced designers. Rishi says you can give it a try for me. Please aai. Shubhra agrees. Rishi asks the woman we need that form. Rishi fills the form for her.

Scene 2

Samaira blindfolds Roli and Kuldeep and takes them out. Kuldeep says where are we going? She brings them to a luxury car. Roli says wow. Kuldeep says this is my dream car. Samaira says to Roli this is for you and papa. Come sit. Roli sits inside. Kuldeep says how do you read all my wants. Thank you. Chandrani is upset. Kuldeep says where was and I where did you bring me? I am the luckiest man alive. Samaira says it’s all for you. Kuldeep imagines how Shubhra would see him looking at this car. She said I saw a dream in your eyes and my heart said your dream will come true. You will have this car. In front of you. He laughed. Shubhra says don’t believe it but I do. Your dream is mine. He says if I get this car, we will go on a long drive. Shubhra smiled.

Precap – Chandrani comes drunk to the party. She says to Samaira, you will compete with my Shubhra? You are a third woman. She runs after her ego. You’re here because of Shubhra’s blessings my son not this Samaira.

Update Credit to: Atiba