Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti 11th May April 2021 Written update: Kuldeep remembers Shubhra

Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Episode starts with Rishi along with Shubhra enquiring about the jewellery exhibition from the receptionist. Rishi happily tells about Harsh being his friend and takes the form from the receptionist. He fills the form excitedly while Shubhra adores him. The receptionist ask Shubhra to pay advance money, whereas she tries to convince her that she will pay after the exhibition but the receptionist doesn’t agrees. Shubhra backs off from the exhibition due to financial issue, while Rishi gets upset. Later, he sees the poster of hand-crafted Jewellery ramp show with 1 laksh of prize money and forces Shubhra to take part in it, but she hesitates. He tries to convince her and boosts her with motivation. Finally, she agrees to participate for his happiness and fills the form.

Here, Samaira surprises Kuldeep and Roli with a brand new expensive car as his birthday gift. Roli and Kuldeep gets mesmerised and checks the car. Kuldeep shows his gratitude towards Samaira and says that she have changed his life. Chandrani gets upset seeing him being happy with the wealth of Samaira. She says to herself that Kuldeep is forgetting the real meaning of love. Further, Samaira along with Roli and Kuldeep explores the car.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep remembers the flashback where Shubhra told him that he will soon accomplish all his dreams. She says that he will get his favourite car and they will roam in it. She motivates him while he smiles seeing her excitement. He comes back to reality, while Phirki clicks their pictures with the car.

Rishi suggest to take help from Dr. Harsh but Shubhra makes him understand that he is busy with his work and they can’t disturb him all the time. Whereas, Shubhra gets worried about finding a model for the ramp show. At that moment, a beggar Meera comes there asking for food and money. Shubhra helps her, while Rishi suggested that they can keep Meera as their model. Shubhra gets impressed by his advice, but Meera says that she is not beautiful to be a model. Rishi boosts her with confidence and Shubhra gives her address to Meera asking her to visit.

Shubhra notify Sanjana about it, while she comes to help them. Shubhra shows her gratitude towards Sanjana. Ahead, Meera comes there and gets warmly welcomed by Shubhra and Sanjana. Rishi gets happy seeing her, while Shubhra ask her to get changed and gives her an outfit. Meanwhile, Rishi plays a song “Thora Thora Bhaga Bhaga Sa” and makes Sanjana and Shubhra practice to walk like a model. They have fun while practicing, whereas Meera comes there and they gets elated seeing her look. Further, they gets her ready and transformed her overall look.

Rishi shows videos to Meera and ask her to walk like a model. Shubhra and Sanjana helps her. Meanwhile, Shubhra gets emotional seeing Rishi’s excitement. She shares her happiness with Sanjana.

Here, Samaira organises a birthday party for Kuldeep. He receives loats of gifts from guests and enjoys the party. Whereas, Chandrani becomes upset seeing him close with Samaira and gets drunk. She goes towards the bar and pours more drinks for herself looking towards Samaira and Kuldeep.

The end.