ENTERTAINMENT

Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti 12th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Telly Updates

Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti 12th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Scee 1
Chandrani says my son drowned in the money. She sees Chadha ji. Samaira says DJ play my favorite song. Samaira dances with Kuldeep. Chadha says why is my Chandrani so alone in this crowd Why should you feel alone? Chandrani says even the drink doesn’t feel good today. Like something’s stuck in my throat. See our soon, blinded by the money. I can’t do anything to stop him. He says only memories can bring him out off that marsh. He’s trying to erase that memory. But real happiness’ memories keep knicking your heart. Kuldeep will miss Shubhra today.

Rolu plays ankh maray. Kuldeep recalls he used to dance with his family on this song. Samaira says stop it. Who played this cheap song. Stop it. She realizes she’s shouting Samaria says sorry. Phirki get the cake. She says here it is. Time so many surprises today, thanks is a small word. Roli says this cake is super tasty and soft. Samaira says this is the beginning only. The night is left. Kuldeep says Biji, come let’s cut the cake. She’s totally drunk. Kuldeep cuts the cake. Kuldeep recalls how Shubhra and Rishi would blow so many balloons. He said these small balloons are my favorite because they show me your love and effort. Roli says cut fast, I want to eat the cake. Kuldeep makes Samaira eat the cake. Chandrani looks at them in anger.

A man says ma’am has given you such a big gift, what’s the return gift for her? Kuldeep asks what do you want? Samaira says I.. Don’t know. She acts shy. Phirki says you can kiss her. Kuldeep is awkward. He says okay. Kuldeep is about to kiss Samaira. Chandrani throws and breaks a glass. Everyone stops. Chandrani says my son.. Kuldeep holds her. She says on your birthday.. The one who gave birth to you didn’t gift you anything? Now see. I will give you the gift. He says please sit mummy ji. She says no you sit. Samaira says Biji, there are so many guests. Why this drama? Samaira says am I doing this drama? Who blinded my son with money? You. When you couldn’t do it straight, you made him walk on a sheet of notes. Who is doing the drama? I kept him in my belly for 9 months. I washed his nappies. Now he has forgotten me. He couldn’t be loyal to his kids. He couldn’t be loyal to his wife. He’s a slave of money. Big house, big car, big party. You purchased my son on installment with these big things and he got sold. Such a shameless person, why would he miss his wife and son?

Update in Progress

Update Credit to: Atiba

Related Items:

Most Popular

80
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
57
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
27
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
25
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
25
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
25
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
24
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
24
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top