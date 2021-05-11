Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti 12th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti 12th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Scee 1

Chandrani says my son drowned in the money. She sees Chadha ji. Samaira says DJ play my favorite song. Samaira dances with Kuldeep. Chadha says why is my Chandrani so alone in this crowd Why should you feel alone? Chandrani says even the drink doesn’t feel good today. Like something’s stuck in my throat. See our soon, blinded by the money. I can’t do anything to stop him. He says only memories can bring him out off that marsh. He’s trying to erase that memory. But real happiness’ memories keep knicking your heart. Kuldeep will miss Shubhra today.

Rolu plays ankh maray. Kuldeep recalls he used to dance with his family on this song. Samaira says stop it. Who played this cheap song. Stop it. She realizes she’s shouting Samaria says sorry. Phirki get the cake. She says here it is. Time so many surprises today, thanks is a small word. Roli says this cake is super tasty and soft. Samaira says this is the beginning only. The night is left. Kuldeep says Biji, come let’s cut the cake. She’s totally drunk. Kuldeep cuts the cake. Kuldeep recalls how Shubhra and Rishi would blow so many balloons. He said these small balloons are my favorite because they show me your love and effort. Roli says cut fast, I want to eat the cake. Kuldeep makes Samaira eat the cake. Chandrani looks at them in anger.

A man says ma’am has given you such a big gift, what’s the return gift for her? Kuldeep asks what do you want? Samaira says I.. Don’t know. She acts shy. Phirki says you can kiss her. Kuldeep is awkward. He says okay. Kuldeep is about to kiss Samaira. Chandrani throws and breaks a glass. Everyone stops. Chandrani says my son.. Kuldeep holds her. She says on your birthday.. The one who gave birth to you didn’t gift you anything? Now see. I will give you the gift. He says please sit mummy ji. She says no you sit. Samaira says Biji, there are so many guests. Why this drama? Samaira says am I doing this drama? Who blinded my son with money? You. When you couldn’t do it straight, you made him walk on a sheet of notes. Who is doing the drama? I kept him in my belly for 9 months. I washed his nappies. Now he has forgotten me. He couldn’t be loyal to his kids. He couldn’t be loyal to his wife. He’s a slave of money. Big house, big car, big party. You purchased my son on installment with these big things and he got sold. Such a shameless person, why would he miss his wife and son?

Update in Progress

Update Credit to: Atiba