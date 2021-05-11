Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti 12th May April 2021 Written update: Chandrani’s emotional outburst

Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Episode starts with Chandrani getting drunk and imagines her late husband. She shares her worry about Kuldeep to him. She states that money is making Kuldeep blind, while he says that only memories of his family can bring him out of Samaira’s trap. He assures Chandrani, whereas she nods looking towards Kuldeep. Ahead, Kuldeep dances with Samaira and enjoys his party “Pyaar Hai plays” they both gets close to one another. At that time the song gets changed and Roli comes there dancing with some kids “Seeti Bajaye plays” Kuldeep chuckles looking towards her and then gets flashes of his earlier birthdays, which he used to celebrate with Shubhra, Rishi and Roli. He smiles remembering their good times, while Samaira ask Phirki to bring the cake.

Kuldeep shows his gratitude towards Samaira for all the surprises. Roli gets excited while Samaira says that there will be more fun. She ask Kuldeep to cut the cake, whereas he insists Chandrani to join them but she moves towards the bar counter signalling him to continue. Kuldeep cuts the cake and again remembers Rishi and Shubhra. He feeds the cake to Samaira, while she does the same to him. He asks her that what gift she wants, whereas she pretends to get shy and winks at Phirki. Meanwhile, Phirki advices Kuldeep to kiss Samaira. He agrees and moves forward to kiss her. Someone closes Roli’s eyes. He was about to kiss Samaira when Chandrani gets furious and breaks her glass. She shouts and tries to come forward but get slipped. Kuldeep rushes and holds her while she makes him sit and says that she will also give him a gift.

Chandrani moves towards Samaira and scolds her for manipulating Kuldeep. She blames Samaira for blinding him with money while everyone looks at the chaos being dumbstruck. Chandrani tries to make Kuldeep understand about the true meaning of happiness. She gives him an advice stating that money will come and go but love stays forever. She reminds him of their earlier days, while he tries to stop her but she ask if he feel insulted thinking about his deeds. She confronts him about his betrayal to his family, whereas Samaira holds her to stop but she fiercely pushes her. Chandrani warns Samaira stating that she can never be equal to Shubhra. Chandrani faces Kuldeep stating that all his achievements are because of Shubhra’s prayers. She falls unconscious while he embraces her.

Here, Shubhra prays to god and keeps the handmade cake in front of him. She states that it’s the same cake which she used to make for Kuldeep and says that if God will be with her then Kuldeep will surely remember the taste of the cake.

Further, Samaira falls into the bed and breaksdown. She cries bitterly and apologises to Kuldeep for spoiling his birthday, while he hugs her assuring that it was his best birthday and he can never forget it. She keep sobbing reminding him about Chandrani’s words, whereas he says that she was intoxicated. Samaira states that people says truth in drunken state and ask how she will face her staff after all the drama. She sheds tears while he embraces her.

The end.