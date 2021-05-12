Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti 13th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Samaira asks Kuldeep to marry her

Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti 13th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Scene 1

Samaira says the truth comes out when you’re drunk. How will I face everyone? She cries. Samaira says no matter what I do, I am always wrong. Our relationship is based on love, not on a mantra or paper, so no one will respect me in your life specially Biji. She cries and hugs him. Samaira says I know what are you thinking that I never wanted to get married. But now I do. I don’t want to be your girlfriend anymore. I want to be your wife. Will you marry me? She hugs him. Kuldeep is shocked. Samaira says I want a complete relationship.

Scene 2

Shubhra gets things ready for the competition. She says this dress will look good on Mira. She sees Rishi cutting Kuldeep’s picture. Shubhra says what are you doing? Why are you cutting papa’s photos? he says Harsh taught me to channel out my anger. Distant people who hurt you. So I cut papa’s photos. Shubhra says what? I will talk to him. Rishi says don’t say anything to him. I feel good.

Shubhra comes to Harsh. He says hello.. Shubhra shows him all the photos. He says what’s the problem? She says can’t you see it? Rishi has cut his papa from all the photos. I asked you to take out his anger not the love of his family. You taught him to hate. You are a doctor. Your job is to treat people not break families. He says I know my work. Do you understand emotions? You see anger in it but I see his love for his father. He is missing his father. He’s accepting the distance. For me, this is a new beginning. He has let his hurt out. It isn’t easy to understand a kid’s emotions. We have to make him express his hurt and anger. He can do it on anyting. Our work is to understand his anger and help him. Shubhra says he’s expressing hate not hurt. He’s removing his papa from the family and I won’t let that happen. I have billed at the reception. Rishi doesn’t need your help anymore. She elaves. Harsh says not just Rishi but his aai also needs help.

Scene 3

Kuldeep comes to Biji’s room and recalls what happened. He says Biji.. Why are you sitting in the dark? She says that’s the reality of life now. Kuldeep gives her lemonade. Chandrani says what is it? I can see the question in your eyes. He says why di you say all that? She says when you’re drunk you say the truth. Kuldeep says Samaira was so hurt. She’s doing all this for me and us. She’s so upset. She’s talking weird things. You taught me to apologize if we hurt people.. Chandrani says you want me to apologize to her? Sure I will but you apologize to me first. Did only she get hurt? so did I. When I saw you celebrating without Shubhra and Rishi. Did you forget everything? He says no. Chandrani says do you miss Shubhra? Swear on me. He says Biji.. Drink lemonade, please. He leaves. Chandrani says I got my answer from your eyes. I won’t let you forget her.

Rishi calls Roli. He says it’s mama’s fashion show. She says you are so lucky. I love going to fashion shows. Chandrani says show us the designs. Rishi shows them the designs. He says aai works all night on these. Chandrani says what is your aai wearing to the show? Rishi says she didn’t even think that. Roli says it’s so important why didn’t you decide? Chandrani says show me her closet. It’s important for her to dress well. There would be big people there. Roli and Chandrani see the dresses and chose one. Roli says say all the best to mama. Chandrani says see Rishi is working with mama. She would be so happy if you were there. She works this hard for both of you. Samaira comes in and says Roli see this.. Cartoon CDs. We will have so much fun. Phirki is making popcorn tub and ice cream. Roli says yayy let’s go. Chandrani says Roli I was talking to you. She says we will talk later, let me watch the film with cool mama. Chandrani says they are both lost in glitter. I promised Shubhra I will keep Roli away from Samaira. Daily new gifts. I will send Roli to her mom.

Scene 4

Shubhra comes to the show. The designer taunts Shubhra who is that behenji type. She doesn’t look like a designer more like a housewife or TV serial bahu. They ask her if she’s a hairdresser. Shubhra says I am Shubhra Chadha jewelry designer and this is Mira, my model. They say this girl is your model? They giggle. They say she needs a lot of makeup. Shubhra says she’s already beautiful. They say they are so downmarket. The designer makes Mira fall. She says oh sorry.. Mira shoes her. She says you will hit me? Mira fights with her and says you’ve been taunting since we came here. People gather there. Shubhra comes there. She is shocked.

Episode ends.

Precap-The other designer cuts Mirás dress. Mira sees her dress and says didi see this. How can I wear this? Shubhra says how did this happen? The show has started. Rishi says where is aai? Harsh says her entry is last. The manager says madam your turn is next. Mira isn’t ready. Shubhra is scared.

Update Credit to: Atiba