Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti 13th May April 2021 Written update: Shubhra gets shocked witnessing Rishi’s act

Episode starts with Samaira crying in front of Kuldeep. She breaksdown remembering Chandrani’s accusations and expresses how it affected her. Kuldeep tries to pacify her, while she says that Chandrani can never accept their relationship. She states that their relation is based on love and ask Kuldeep to marry her. He gets shocked, whereas she hugs him and says that she changed her mind about not getting married and proposes him for wedding.

Here, Shubhra packs her stuffs for the jewellery ramp walk competition. She irons the dress and arranges the materials. She gets inside Rishi’s room and gets dumbstruck seeing him cutting Kuldeep’s photos. She snatches the scissor and confronts him for his action. He states that Dr. Harsh have taught him to remove the one’s who provokes his anger. He says that it is a new way to deal with his anger issue, while Shubhra gets stunned and furious at Harsh. She snatches the pictures from Rishi and ask him to behave. She goes to meet Dr. Harsh leaving Rishi with Sanjana.

Dr. Harsh cuts his call with the client and faces Shubhra. She shows him the pictures and rebuke him for filling Rishi with anger. She shows her disappointment towards him, while he ask her to calm down. He says that it’s a way of Rishi to express him feelings. He notify Shubhra that Rishi is missing his father and that is why doing all this. He ask her to understand what Rishi is trying to communicate through his emotions. She replies that she can’t let Rishi get away from his father and leaves Harsh’s cabin, while Harsh says that along with Rishi even Shubhra needs help.

Kuldeep gets inside Chandrani’s room. He remembers her outburst and then gets flashes of Samaira’s proposal. He sits in front of Chandrani after opening the window for light. He gives her a glass of lemon water for her hangover, while she chuckles and ask what he wants to question her? He stays silent whereas she says that her outburst was due to the alcohol. Kuldeep apprises her that Samaira is extremely hurt with her behaviour and suggest Chandrani to apologise to her. She gets stunned and tells Kuldeep that she is also hurt with his behaviour. She states that the way he have forgotten Shubhra and Rishi is paining her, while he tries to deny her. She questions him if he misses Shubhra? He avoids her question and leaves from there. She smiles thinking that he still have feelings for Shubhra and determines herself not to let him forget Shubhra at any cost.

Elsewhere, Rishi checks Shubhra’s stuffs for the competition. He calls Chandrani in order to talk to her and Roli. He notify them about the competition and shows them all the jewelleries. Meanwhile, they helps him to select an outfit for Shubhra.

Chandrani talks with Roli when Samaira comes there and takes Roli along with her. Chandrani gets worried seeing Roli getting close to Samaira and thinks about her promise to Shubhra of keeping Roli away from Samaira. She thinks how to stop Roli from falling into Samaira’s trap.

Here, Shubhra goes to the competition along with Meera. Other participants makes fun of her and mocks her, whereas Shubhra introduces herself as a jewellery designer. Further, a girl intentionally makes Meera fall. She gets into a fight with the girl, while Shubhra gets shocked witnessing the scene.

The end.