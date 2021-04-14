Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti 14th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Roli is sick after Samaira mixes something in her milk – TMT Updates

Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti 14th April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Scene 1

Samaira asks Phirki did you do what I requested? She says sure. That Roli received’t even have the ability to discuss. Samaira says I will provide you with a costume. Kuldeep comes and says can we go after 7? I need to communicate to Rishi. Samaira says I need the identical. The youngsters are our accountability. However we will name from wherever. He says you might be proper. Roli performs blindfold with Chandrani. She holds Samaira. Samaira says you might be too cute. Kuldeep asks Chandrnai if he can name from the lodge. She says sure. However you must go to Pune tomorrow. He says sure. Samaira mixes one thing in a glass of milk and provides it to Roli. Roli drinks the milk. Chandrani says sit and drink first. Samaira and Kuldeep depart.

Roli’s abdomen begins hurting. She throws up. Chandrnai says Roli? Are you okay? She asks Phirki to get water.

Madhura makes Rishi sleep.

Chandrani offers water to Roli and says you’ll really feel higher. Samaira and Kuldeep attain the restaunrant. Samaira hides his cellphone within the automotive. She says nothing may be extra vital than me. They go inside. Roli retains throwing up. Chandrani retains making an attempt to name Kuldeep however his cellphone is off. Phirki says his cellphone is out of attain.

Samaira shouts on the supervisor and says I instructed you this was a shock date. The place is the association? You ruined my shock. Kuldeep says it’s okay. Occurs. Roli feels sick. Phirki calls Samaira however she doesn’t choose up. Roli’s situation will get worse.

Scene 2

The committee head says sit down. We will provide you with an opportunity to talk. We will kick you out of society. Shubhra says I personal a flat right here. I’ve equal proper to reside right here as you. Nobody can kick me out. An harmless child hit different children. He was provoked by different children. Varsha says he was the one who hit. Shubhra says who instructed the children to taunt? Their dad and mom? Isn’t it their mistake? Did your loved ones by no means have any issues? Varsha says we preserve our issues in the home. Shubhra says the distinction between me and my husband apart, he’s nonetheless my children’ father. I can signal and assure my child won’t ever hit anybody. Can another father or mother do the identical? Sanjana says Shubhra is correct and I’m along with her. Sanjana’s husband says Rishi is a really good child. A small factor occurred, let it’s. Varsha says how can we let it’s. He says everyone knows your nature so that you higher be quiet.

The pinnacle of society says Rishi can be given one other probability. If he does the identical mistake, strict motion can be taken towards him. Everybody will signal on this verdict.

Scene 3

Chandrani says preserve calling Kuldeep. Roli retains throwing up. Samaira texts Phirki to let Shubhra know that Roli isn’t properly. Phirki says she isn’t enjoying.

Samaira and Kuldeep come to the restaurant. She says play romantic music. Kuldeep says we could dance? The dance on the track kaisay hua. Samaira was imagining it. Kuldeep says the place are you misplaced? She says you possibly can’t sing however we will dance proper? They dance collectively. Kuldeep seems for his cellphone. He says it’s 7. The place is my cellphone? She says you possibly can name from my cellphone. Samaira calls however nobody picks. She says it’s out protection. It’s okay. You’ll be able to loosen up and revel in. He says I promised. I feel I left it at residence. Let’s go residence. She says don’t spoil this particular date. Let’s do dinner and go residence. We can be residence by 9. He says however.. She says okay I can’t have a good time if you happen to’re upset. He says it’s okay. I can name at 9.

Chandrani says Kuldeep isn’t selecting and I can’t inform Shubhra. Phirki says name her mother earlier than something occurs to her. Chandrani slaps her and says I’ll kill you if you happen to dare to say such a phrase once more. Roli says dadi my abdomen hurts rather a lot. Chandrani takes the cellphone and sees Phirki calling Shubhra. She slaps her and says I instructed you to not name Shubhra. Shubhra calls again and says Biji I noticed your many missed calls. Is every little thing okay?

Episode ends.

Precap-Chandrani drives Roli to the hospital. The youngsters bully Rishi. He hits his head on the wall. His head bleeds. Rishi says I mentioned sorry to everybody. Nobody listens to me. I’m not a superhero. Chandrani and Roli are alone within the hospital.

Replace Credit score to: Atiba