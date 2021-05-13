Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti 14th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Shubhra wins the contest

Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti 14th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Scene 1

Mira hits the designer. She says you have been talking all the time. You were taunting didi.. Shubhra stops Mira. Mira says I won’t leave her. Shubhra says they will fire us from the competition. Calm down. We have to matter, it doesn’t matter what anyone says. When we win, they will get their answers. Mira says you’re very nice. Not everyone is like you.

Scene 2

Rishi comes to the show with Harsh. Rishi says aai saw me cutting papa’s photo then she went to meet you in anger. What did she say? Harsh says we are friends. Friends have all these things going on. Rishi says Aai wanted me to come with Sanjana aunty but Varun uncle was sick so I had to call you. Will she be mad? Harsh says she’s our friend, don’t worry. The show starts. The first designer’s model comes on the stage. Harsh says see the ramp walk. Shubhra looks at Rishi and smiles. She’s shocked to see Harsh with her. The second designer’s model comes on the stage.

Rishi says why didn’t aai come? Harsh says her entry is last. Shubhra texts Harsh and asks him to meet her backstage. Shubhra says why did you come here? I asked you to stay away from Rishi. Your treatment is done. I have paid for your services. He says I didn’t come on my own. I was already invited, the organizer if my friend. Sanjana’s husband Varun fell sick. Rishi called me. I came here for him and not you. For me, nothing is more important than my patient’s mental health. So you also focus on your show not if I am in the audience or not. The organizer says get your model ready. Harsh says best of luck. Shubhra says thanks and leaves.

The other designer cuts Mira’s dress. Mira comes in to change. Her dress is cut. Mira says didi see this. Shubhra is shocked. Mira says I will cut their clothes. Shubhra says they want us to waste our time. We can’t waste it on fighting back. Don’t worry. I will find a way out. Harsh comes back to his seat. Shubhra tries to stitch the dress by hand. The last designer goes on the stage. Everyone claps for her.

The host says the last contestant is the hidden talent of Pune, Shubhra. Her model is Mira. The organizer says you are next Shubhra. Shubhra says I need 2 minutes. Everyone waits. Rishi says why isn’t Mira coming? Mira comes on the stage on aaj jaane ki zid naa karo. The judges say beautiful design and concept. Superb. It’s so natural. Shubhra smiles at Mira. Shubhra comes on the stage. The song mar jawan plays. Rishi claps for her. Everyone stands up for Shubhra. Rishi waves at her.

The host says time to announce the winner. Judges, please come on the stage. The judge says the winner today is.. Shubhra Chadha. Rishi and Harsh say yayy. Shubhra comes on the stage. The judge says congratulations. Here’s your prize. They give her the cheque. Rishi makes her video. The judge says you have another surprise. This jewelry design order. Shubhra smiles. Rishi hugs Harsh. Mira says to the other model, your glitter didn’t do anything.

Scene 3

Shubhra hugs Rishi. Harsh says congrats Shubhra. She says thank you. Rishi calls Madhura and Aaju baa. He says there’s good news. Aai won the show. Madhura and Aaju baa get very happy. He says whose daughter is she after all. Madhura says mine. They laugh. Phone rings. Shubhra says did you tell Roli and Biji? It must be Roli calling. She picks the phone. It’s Kuldeep. He says sorry are you busy? I called because on all my birthdays I took Rishi out for a treat. This time I couldn’t. I have transferred money in your account. Get him a gift. Shubhra says why do you think I can’t give him a treat for your birthday? He will get a cake and treat but won’t need your money. And yes I am busy. I am taking Rishi for a dinner. We also have some happiness in life as well to celebrate. In the background, Rishi says to Harsh you also come with us for dinner, please. Harsh says I can’t say no to you. Rishi says aai he will also come with us for dinner. Shubhra says sure. Kuldeep sees him. He’s shocked. He says who was that man with Shubhra and Rishi who Rishi wanted to take to dinner?

Episode ends.

Precap-Shubhra says to Harshm this friendship drama is in front of Rishi only.. I only came here for him. A photographer comes and asks can I take your family photo for an article? Shubhra says no. Samaira bows down and proposes Kuldeep with a ring.

Update Credit to: Atiba