Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti 15th April 2021 Written Episode Update – TMT Updates

Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti fifteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace

Scene 1

Chandrani slaps Phirki and says why have been you calling her? I instructed you to not. she goes to Roli. Shubhra calls Chandrani. She says Biji you referred to as? There have been many missed calls? Is every little thing okay? She says sure every little thing is okay.

Kuldeep asks did Biji name? She says no. I’ll let you know. She is aware of we’re on a date. You’ll be able to hold my cellphone in the event you don’t belief me. He says it’s not like that. She says then smile. You instructed me you like me.

Shubhra says I used to be busy in a society assembly. I can name you after we go dwelling. Chandrani says we are able to discuss later. Roli is looking me from the washroom. She palms up. Roli cries. Chandrani says we are going to go to the physician. She picks her and takes her to the automotive.

Shubhra comes dwelling. Madhura asks what occurred? Rishi is gloomy. Shubhra says they’ve given him an opportunity. She says you accepted your mistake which is a giant factor. You shouldn’t be ashamed. Your aai will let you know a lesson. It is a superhero pose, along with your head at all times excessive. At all times stand like this. Concern makes us weak after which anger is our second weak spot. It’s our enemy. By no means let it take over you. Beating folks in anger isn’t a superhero factor. Rishi says I gained’t ever hit anybody. Promise. Shubhra hugs him. Rishi says let me apologize to my associates. Shubhra says go quick. Rishi leaves.

Scene 2

Kuldeep and Samaira get completed with the dinner. Kuldeep says let’s go. She says there’s a shock.. They bring about a cake.

Chandrani places Roli within the automotive.. She says mama.. Shubhra will get up and says I felt like Roli referred to as me. My coronary heart is sinking. Chandrani begins driving. Shubhra calls Chandrani however she doesn’t choose. Madhura says if she isn’t selecting name her son. Shubhra calls Kuldeep however his cellphone is off. Shubhra says Roli isn’t okay.

Samaira says for you. Sam loves Kuldeep and Kuldeep loves Sam. They minimize the cake collectively. Samaira makes him eat.

Chandrani rushes contained in the hospital selecting Roli. She takes her to an emergency. Roli begins fainting. Chandrani’s cellphone retains ringing. Shubhra is anxious. Chandrani says there’s one other quantity you possibly can attempt. You taught your son to be a superhero and by no means let anger take over you. Name Samaira. Shubhra calls Samaira. Samaira picks.. She says sorry I can’t hear. Kuldeep says it’s Shubhra’s quantity. He takes it. Kuldeep says Rishi.. She says howdy.. He says sorry I couldn’t name at 7. My cellphone is at dwelling. How is Rishi? Shubhra says the place is Roli? He says she’s dwelling with Biji. Shubhra says Biji’s quantity isn’t responding. Please make me discuss to Roli. He says chill out, she’s okay. Shubhra says my coronary heart is saying she isn’t okay. I’m her mom. He says I’m additionally her father, gained’t let something occur to her. I’ll name you when I’m dwelling. Samaira says now Shubhra gained’t let Roli keep right here.

Chandrani will get Roli admitted and buys the meds. Kuldeep calls Chandrani.. Samaira says sorry Chadha. You like Roli and Sam. You’ll be able to’t love each collectively. It’s a must to depart on behind. Roli has to return. Kuldeep is anxious after listening to every little thing. She says attain dwelling, I’m coming there. Kuldeep begins driving.

Scene 3

Chandrani comes dwelling. Kuldeep runs to Roli and says how is she now? What occurred to her? Why didn’t you name her? Samaira says right here is your cellphone, it was within the automotive. It turned off. Kuldeep says I’m so sorry Roli. He says Biji I’m very sorry. If I stayed dwelling at 7, this gained’t have occurred. She says take her inside.

Kuldeep says let me name Shubhra. She says no, she’s going to get anxious. Kuldeep says now we have to inform her. She is aware of all medicines. Samaira says sure inform her. Chandrani says let me communicate to her. Roli says I wish to communicate to mama alone. Kuldeep takes her to the room. Samaira goes there, Chandrani says don’t you already know what alone means.

Roli video calls Shubhra. Shubhra says I referred to as so many occasions. The place have been you? She says we have been taking part in a recreation. Then papa jogged my memory to name you. Shubhra says I miss you numerous. I’m ready for you. Roli says not ready for papa? Roli says say it mama. Not ready for him? Shubhra says each of us are ready for each of you. Roli smiles. Roli kisses her on the cellphone. Kuldeep hugs her. Shubhra says it seems like ages. It’s been solely per week. I can’t anticipate tomorrow. Madhura hugs her.

Scene 4

Rishi involves the youngsters. He says sorry guys. I made a mistake. It would by no means occur once more. I promise. I promised aai.

