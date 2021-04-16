Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti 16th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Kuldeep and Roli leave for Pune – TMT Updates

Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti sixteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Scene 1

Shubhra stops Rishi.. He retains hitting his head. Shubhra stops him. Rishi says sorry aai. Nobody accepts my sorry. I don’t have any mates. I’m not a superhero. I didn’t hit anybody. I didn’t break the promise. Shubhra hugs him. She says disgrace on you all. A child is crying and also you all are taking pictures? Make a video that your children threw eggs at him. Make a video of how my son received injured. Present them what your children have completed to my Rishi. He got here right here to make an apology as a result of I informed him to. That is what you’ve got taught your children, to throw eggs at a child. I additionally need to see the cctv. Varsh says wow now blaming it on us. Shubhra picks her bag and says this bag is yours. She throws it at her. Everybody will get mad at Varsha. Shubhra says let’s go. Your folks can’t perceive and the folks right here. I perceive your ache and anger. She takes him house.

Scene 2

Roli says papa, mama informed me and Rishi a narrative each evening. He says I don’t know any tales. Samaira says however I do know lots of tales. Which one do you need to hear? Let me let you know one. She makes Kuldeep put on a crown and says a king, and a queen, she wears a tiara. Roli takes it and says you aren’t papa’s queen. Mama is. She takes her tiara. Kuldeep says you might be our princess. Roli says Rishi prince and mama queen. Chandrabi comes and says Roli let’s fall asleep. Kuldeep says let her sleep right here. Roli coughs. Kuldeep says she isn’t effectively. Let’s cancel the plan. Roli says no princess roli will go to fulfill Queen mama and Rishi with king papa. Samaira says I can even come together with the courageous lady. There’s a gathering there as effectively. She says can’t I’m going? Kuldeep says all of us can go collectively. Samaira says good.

Scene 3

Shubhra makes Rishi sleep. She comes out drained. Madhura says Shubhra.. Shubhra says it’s best to go house. Madhura says name me should you want something. Shubhra says Rishi did what I taught him. He mentioned sorry, didn’t hit anybody. However nobody might perceive him. Neither his mates nor their mother and father. He was damage. He lashed out on himself. Sanjana says when did this anger begin? Because you got here again from Mumbai alone? He was all the time smiling. And a lot anger. Madhura says all children get indignant. Sanjana says however his anger isn’t regular. He’s attempting to say one thing. We should always take Rishi to baby counselor. Madhura says that is regular. Sanjana says he’s attempting to say one thing. The counselor would possibly have the ability to assist him. Shubhra says I perceive him probably the most. He’s lacking Roli and Kuldeep. Madhura says they’re coming tomorrow. Shubhra says he will probably be okay as soon as he meets Kuldeep. I received’t get him severe. Madhura says you don’t fear. You Rishi will probably be like how he was. Madhura leaves. Shubhra involves Rishi.

Scene 4

Chandrani says the physician mentioned she ate one thing that made her sick. What might or not it’s? She was with me on a regular basis. She opens the fridge. Chandrani checks every thing she ate. She finds a wierd bottle. Chandrani says what is that this? She tries to learn it. Phirki comes there. She’s shocked. Chandrani seems to be at her.

Kuldeep reads a narrative to Roli. She falls asleep. Samaira hugs him. He says you may sleep there. She says can’t I be near you? In the event you can sit all evening, so can I. Roli is our accountability. I do know she doesn’t take into account me her queen mama however with time she is going to.. I’ll win her coronary heart. Like I received yours. He says love modifications issues.

Phirki is available in. Chandrani says why are you scared such as you received caught red-handed? What is that this? Why is it right here? Is it yours? What’s written? Learn it. Phirki drops it. Chandrani says you may’t do something. Don’t know why are you right here. Clear it. Phirki says solely you and I will probably be on this home tomorrow. Roli, Samaira and Kuldeep will go to pune. Chandrani says we are going to see in case your didi goes.

Scene 5

Roli video calls Shubhra. She says make 5 parathas for me. Shubhra says I’ll make all for you. Shubhra says my favourite ice cream. Shubhra exhibits her freezer. Rishi says good day Roli. Roli says what’s in your head? He says I collided with the door. She says are you okay? He says I’m tremendous. Aai and I deliberate, I’ll present you the room whenever you come. Let me present you now. He exhibits her new issues. Rishi says come quick. She says we’re leaving in 5 minutes. You’ll cling up, and we are going to come. Roli says bye.

Rishi says mama let me allow you to. Shubhra says every thing is favourite of each of you. He says you made a necklace for Sanjana aunty and now this fruit salad necklace. You make such good necklaces, it may well make your profession.

Phirki says blissful journey. Roli says papa it can take 3 hours. Chandrani screams my foot.. Kuldeep runs to her room.

Rishi says we received’t let Roli go from right here. We could have a lot enjoyable. She received’t go from right here. Telephone rings. Watchman says madam ji some Ghoklay sahab is right here.. Rishi says ghoklay sahab.. Shubhra says ho does he look? He says huge mustache, seems to be indignant. Shubhra says baba.. Rishi says Aaju baa. Watchman says he’s asking Rishi to return and meet him. Shubhra says Rishi aaju baa is right here to fulfill him. Take this custard for him. Inform him you made it not me. He actually likes it.

Chandrani is within the washroom. She slipped. Kuldeep picks her. He says what occurred.. Cautious, please. He takes her to the mattress. Chandrani says I can’t transfer. Roli says what occurred dadi? She winks. Rishi says what occurred? She says I slipped within the washroom. Kuldeep says I can’t go away you alone right here. I received’t go to Pune. She says I’m tremendous. It’s just a little ache. Rishi is ready. Kuldeep says how can I go away you alone? She says I’m not alone. Samaira is right here, she is going to therapeutic massage my toes and assist me. In the event you don’t need.. Phirki is right here. Kuldeep says can’t go away you on Phirki. Samaira says you areright. I can keep. Kuldeep says are you certain? She says something for you darling. I’ll deal with Biji the best way her DIL ought to. It is best to go. He says thanks Samaira. Roli and Kuldeep go away. Chandrani says to present plenty of like to Rishi. Chandrani sleeps.

Episode ends.

Precap-Kuldeep says Rishi hates me, he didn’t even take my reward me. Shubhra says he’s damage, he received slapped for the primary time. Samaira calls. Roli picks and says all strains on this community are blocked, by no means name right here once more. Roli says mama confirmed her new expertise, papa can even present his expertise. He’ll make us a cake. Kuldeep says to Rishi if papa passes this problem, will you settle for my sorry?

