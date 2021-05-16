Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti 17th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Samaira to propose Kuldeep

Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti 17th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Scene 1

Rishi says aai he will also go with us. Shubhra says okay. Kuldeep wonders who was that with Rishi and Shubhra. He calls again but the number is off. Kuldeep says my birthday was yesterday what’s Shubhra going to celebrate? Roli says papa see this video. They show him the video of Shubhra winning the contest. Kuldeep says mama is going to celebrate her win with Rishi. You miss them? She says yes I miss them a lot. Kuldeep picks her and says we will go to Pune tomorrow. She says promise? Chandrani says you can go right now.. You will be there by 12.

Scene 2

Samaira says I am so excited. They decorate the room. She says where’s the special balloon? Phirki says here. Chandrani says what are you thinking? Leave already? Samaria says are you going somewhere? Kuldeep says we decided Rishi has to meet Roli every week. Biji wants me to take her to Pune. She shows him something and says what about these meetings at 12? 3? Kuldeep recalls Harsh with Rishi and Shubhra. Chandrani says I will take Roli. You can do your meetings. Samaira says why are you taking Roli? We have a zoo plan tomorrow. Roli says oh yes dadi let’s not go today. I have a zoo plan. Chandrani says why go to the zoo? See there are animals around. See this king, you’re a squirrel, see Phirki is a monkey. Samaira says me? Chandrani says you’re a clever fox. Chandrani says saw the animals? Let’s go. Roli looks at Samaira. Samaira says my baby has a confusion? We can go to the zoo next week. You go meet mama and Rishi. You can keep the driver. Roli hugs her and says I will miss you. Samaira says in her heart thank God they’re both gone. I will get to spend time with Kuldeep.

Scene 3

Rishi, Harsh, and Shubhra come to the restaurant. Rishi says Harsh why did you open the door for aai? He says good manners. Why pulled a chair for her? Papa would never do that. He says every relationship is different. I am sure he does a lot more for her. But when you grow up always remember that serving ladies, opening doors for them are good manners. Rishi says what would that do? He says respect like we stand up for the chair. Rishi says aai washroom. Harsh says you’re grown up now. Shubhra says I will come with you. Rishi says no aai I will go on my won.

Shubhra says to Harsh I came here for Rishi’s happiness. This friendship drama is in front of him as onlhy. We will split the bill. He says you can pay completely. Rishi says pay what Rishi says aai Harsh and I are treating you. When I do something, you pay for me. Shubhra says when you do something I am happy for you. Rishi says so today you won. Your friend and I will pay. we are very happy for you. He gives money and says this is from my piggy bank. Harsh says these are the best manners. Rishi orders.

Scene 4

Chandrani and Roli are leaving. Samaira hugs Roli and says I will miss you. Chandrani says in heart I won’t let you use Roli. Samaira says in heart thank you Biji. Now me and my Chadha will be alone. When you come back all relationships would be different in the house. Kuldeep says who is that person with Shubhra and Rishi? Once Biji goes there I will find out the truth.

Rishi and Harsh order the same thing. A photographer comes and says can I take your family photo for my article? You look like a happy family. Shubhra says no. He says every moment with family is perfect. Shubhra says can only families be happy? Not friends? Friends also have happy moments. Harsh says but friends are also family. You can take pictures of perfect friends. He takes their photos.

Scene 5

Kuldeep tracks Biji’s location. He says when will Biji reach there and I will know who that person is. It’s gonna take another 2 hours. Lights go off. Kuldeep comes out to check. Samaira comes there and holds his hand. The song ang laga de re plays. Kuldeep says what is this Sam? She says no one is here between us.

Rishi says aai always says I am proud of you Rishi. I am so proud of you aai. I feel so proud. My aai is the best. My aai is the best aai. Shubhra smiles. Rishi says but no one listens to kids. Shubhra says I listened to you and started all this. Harsh says never stop when you want to say something. Shubhra says but there are so many people. Harsh says Rishi will say it confidently. Rishi gets on the chair. He says excuse me, everyone. Today is a very special day for me. My aai won a contest. She won an award. My aai taught me that your heart wins in real. Everyone claps for her.

Episode ends.

Precap-Samaira gives Kuldeep a ring and says make me wear. Shubhra says to Roli, you have joined Ravan aunty’s team? Roli says she isn’t Ravan aunty. She is a superwoman. Shubhra and Rishi are shocked.

Update Credit to: Atiba