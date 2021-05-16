Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti 17th May 2021 Written update: Chandrani gets disturbed seeing Roli and Samaira’s bond

Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Episode starts with Kuldeep getting restless seeing Rishi with Harsh. He gets suspicious and questions himself about Harsh. He gets confused about Shubhra’s words and thinks that what she must be celebrating? At that time Roli and Chandrani comes there. Roli shows Shubhra’s video to Kuldeep and notify him about her victory. Chandrani smiles being proud of Shubhra. Kuldeep states that Shubhra is celebrating her victory with Rishi. He ask if Roli is missing her mother? To which Roli nods positively. She declares that she is really missing Shubhra, whereas Kuldeep proposes to take her to Pune. Chandrani checks the time and states that if he will start his journey now, then he can reach Pune before midnight. Roli keeps requesting Kuldeep, while he looks on.

Here, Samaira gets contented with Phirki’s arrangements. She compliments her for decorating the room. She gets excited seeing the special balloon, whereas Phirki joins her in happiness.

Chandrani ask Kuldeep to go, whereas Samaira gets shocked learning about it. He tries to make her understand, while she takes his phone and reminds him about his meetings. Chandrani taunts that Kuldeep won’t be able to go and ask for the car keys. She proposes that she will take Roli with herself, when Samaira opposes. She reminds Roli about their plan to visit zoo and ask her to stay. Chandrani tries to divert Roli’s mind and reminds her about Shubhra and Rishi. Chandrani teases Phirki making Roli giggle. She was about to take Roli but she stays still and looks at Samaira. Samaira caresses her cheeks convincing her to go along with Chandrani and postpones their zoo visit. Chandrani gets dumbstruck seeing their bond.

Shubhra along with Rishi and Harsh gets inside the restaurant. Rishi gets elated seeing Harsh’s gestures and questions him about it. He compares Harsh with Kuldeep, while Harsh explains him the basic gentleman etiquettes. Rishi ask Shubhra to come with him towards the washroom, but Harsh insists him to go by himself. Rishi agrees to his advice, whereas Shubhra gets anxious. Further, she proclaims to divide the bill in between them, while Harsh agrees casually. Rishi comes there and explains Shubhra about treat. He declares to give her a treat for her victory and handover his money to Harsh in order to pay the bill.

Ahead, Samaira makes Roli ready and gets close to her. Chandrani sees them and determines to fail Samaira’s plan. She declares that she won’t let Samaira use Roli and takes her leave. Rishi’s words echo’s in Kuldeep’s ears and he get restless to know about Harsh. Meanwhile, Samaira gets happy thinking about spending quality time with Kuldeep without any interference.

Rishi and Harsh mingles with eachother. At that time a photographer comes there and insists to take their picture for his project. Harsh agrees to his request and he clicks their picture together.

Kuldeep gets restless to know about Harsh. Samaira comes inside their room and sensually dance around him “Ang Laga Dere plays” She gets close to him, while he gets lost in her. She states that there is no one to disturb them.

Rishi states that he is proud of Shubhra and shows his excitement for her victory. Whereas, Harsh adores Shubhra and Rishi’s bond. Harsh advices Rishi to express his feelings in front of everyone. Shubhra tries to stop him but Harsh makes her understand. Rishi gets upon the chair and announces about Shubhra’s achievement. He praises and shows his pride towards her. Shubhra smiles at him, while he keeps complimenting her.

The end.