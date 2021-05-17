Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti 18th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Samaira proposes Kuldeep

Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti 18th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Scene 1

Rishi says my aai won an award and she made me super proud. She taught me the one who wins the heart is the winner. She has started a new beginning after all the problems. She got her first order. I will help her and she will become a big designer. I am proud of you aai. Everyone claps. Shubhra hugs Rishi. Shubhra says I am proud of you too.

Scene 2

Samaira brings Kuldeep in the room. She picks a balloon and gives a pin to him. Kuldeep blows it. A box falls from it. Kuldeep looks at it. Lights go off. A board sparks marry me.

Rishi says aai dances so well. If she dances here everyone will be shocked. Harsh says really? Rishi says you are her friend. You would know. Do you dance? He says not as good. We would compete in college days and win prizes. We were a killer team. Rishi says please dance today please aai. Shubhra says no Rishi. Eat your food. We are getting late. Rishi says please aai. Rishi says no dance no food. Harsh says for Rishi will you dance with me?

Scene 3

Samaira gets down on her knees and proposes Kuldeep with a ring. Samaira says when a woman loves, she wants to ask this question. I fell in love with you. Everything became one. People call it love or craze. But it’s important to me. I want to be one with you. Kuldeep is shocked. Samaira says will you marry me? Kuldeep says no one is luckier than me. You know all my wishes without even asking. You give me more than my hope. And today, you are asking me for something. Samaira nods. Kuldeep says but I am sorry but I can’t fulfill your wish. Samaira is shocked. Kuldeep says marrying you.. He shakes his head. Kuldeep says I am still married. Shubhra is still my wife. Samaira fakes a smile. She says I know that you’re married and you have two kids. I can’t forget it, even if I try people don’t let me. I am not asking you to marry today. Whenever we are ready. But why delay something we both want? We will start our new life. This is a promise. She makes him wear the ring. Kuldeep is shocked. Samaira brings another ring and says make me wear this. Kuldeep makes her wear the ring. He’s confused and shocked. Samaira smiles. Samaira says see our rings. These aren’t valuable to you but soon I will wear mangalsutra of your name. Samaira hugs Kuldeep.

Scene 4

Kuldeep says please once dance for me. Shubhr agrees. She says you make such stories. He says I made it right there. He was suspicious. Shubhra says are you a story writer? He says no. Shubhra says you made a story because of which I have to dance here with you. Harsh says we are doing this for Rishi. I want nothing but a smile on his face. He looks so happy. Shubhra gives a flying kiss to Rishi. Rishi claps for Shubha. Shubhra makes him eat. Harsh looks at them and smiles.

Scene 5

Samaira looks in the mirror. She writes on the mirror with a lipstick Samaira Kuldeep Chadha. Samaira picks Kuldeep’s ring that Shubhra gave him and says I will throw you and your memories far away from Kuldeep’s life. She flushes it. Samaira says here is new Mrs. Kuldeep.

Kuldeep thinks about the night he went on the date with Shubhra on bike. Shubhra said papa is inside. He will see. He says give me a kiss. Shubhra said not this, papa will see. You remember you gave me this ring? Kuldeep kisses her hand and says yes. Shubhra said the symbol of our love. But I love you as well. she gave him a ring as well. Shubhra made him wear a ring. Shubhra said you will always be mine. Kuldeep said as long as my heart beats it will be yours. This ring will always be in my finger. Lights turned on. Shubhra said baba will come. Please run. Kuldeep smiles looking at the ring Samaira made him wear. Kuldeep tries to take it off. He’s confused.

Scene 6

Harsh drops Shubhra and Rishi back home. Rishi says thanks Harsh. Bye. I enjoyed it a lot. Harsh says so did I. Shubhra says thank you. Bye. Good night. He says I accept your thanks. Good night. Shubhra and Rishi come home and see Roli and Chandrani in the corridor. Rishi says aai.. Roli. Rishi hugs Roli. Shubhra hugs Chandrani. She’s shocked to see her. Shubhra says suddenly? Chandrani says suddenly the memories wanted to meet you. Shubhra says you could tell me I would stay. Chandrani says I wanted to surprise you. Roli says leave me Rishi. Rishi says I won’t. Chandrani and Shubhra look at them and smile.

Episode ends.

Precap-Shubhra says to Roli finish your food. Roli throws it and says I don’t want to eat. Who are you to stop me? if I ask Samaira aunty she will get me a new ball. Shubhra is shocked. Kuldeep calls Chandrani and says when are you coming back? She says we aren’t coming back for now. Roli and I are going to Rinawla resorts. Kuldeep is shocked.

