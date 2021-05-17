Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti 18th May 2021 Written Update: Samaira forcefully makes Kuldeep wear the ring

Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Episode starts with Rishi praising Shubhra publically. He announces her victory excitedly, while everyone claps for her. Further, Rishi notify Harsh about Shubhra’s dancing talent. He questions Harsh that if he knew about it? To which Harsh lies stating that they used to perform together in college. Rishi demands them to dance in the restaurant. Shubhra denies and resume to feed Rishi, but he insists them to perform. Harsh gets up and ask Shubhra for a dance, while she looks at him.

Here, Samaira takes Kuldeep to the hall “Ang Laga Dere plays” and gives him a balloon. He gets mesmerised by the decoration and blast the balloon. He looks aside to see a marriage proposal. Samaira bends down and picks the box which came out from the balloon. She kneels down in front of Kuldeep and proposes him for marriage. She states that she want to fall crazy in his love, whereas he looks at her being confused. He makes her get up and expresses his gratitude towards her for doing so much for him. Ahead, he denies to marry her making her shocked. She gets teary eyes, while he apologises to her. She tries to convince him and reminds that everyone have accepted their relationship. She forcefully makes him wear the ring and then gives another ring to him asking to make her wear it. He puts the ring on her finger, while she adores their rings and kisses his hand.

Rishi pleads Shubhra to accept Harsh’s request. She agrees and moves with Harsh to the dance floor. They both starts dancing together “Gudgudi song plays” Shubhra scolds Harsh for his lie while he explains his reason. He states that he have done it for Rishi and ask her to look at his smile. Rishi enjoys their performance, while Shubhra comes back and feeds him happily. Harsh adores them bond from aside.

Elsewhere, Samaira smirks and writes her name with Kuldeep’s surname on the bathroom mirror. She looks at his old ring given by Shubhra and determines to remove all the traces of Shubhra from his life. She intentionally throws the ring and flushes it.

Kuldeep stares at the ring given by Samaira and remembers his moment with Shubhra. He gets flashes of the time when Shubhra have given the ring to him and asked him to never remove it. He smiles thinking about how she came out of her house secretly and made him wear the ring. He comes out of the flashback and tries to remove the ring given by Samaira but it gets stuck. He feels restless and gets anxious.

Shubhra and Rishi comes out of Harsh’s car. She shows her gratitude towards him, while he smiles back. Later, they gets surprised seeing Chandrani and Roli. Rishi hurridly runs towards Roli and embraced her tightly in excitement, while Shubhra takes blessings of Chandrani. Rishi says that he have a surprise for Roli. Meanwhile, Shubhra and Chandrani gets elated seeing Roli and Rishi’s bond.

