Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti 19th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Roli and Kuldeep come to Pune – TMT Updates

Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti nineteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Scene 1

Rishi runs to Aaju ba. He comes out of his automotive. He says your Aaji instructed me every thing. He says now additionally, you will scold? He says why? Rishi says I turned a nasty boy. I hit children and myself? He says no Aaju baa is right here to offer Rishi love solely. Why did you get indignant? He says everybody was teasing me. Aaju ba says that’s truthful. you’d get indignant. You’ve seen my anger. Rishi.. Roli.. He laughs. He says you’re similar to your Aaju ba. Rishi hugs him. Shubhra appears to be like at them and smiles. He provides Rishi candies and says for you and Roli. Rishi says what for Aai? Rishi says this fruit salad, Aai and I made it for you. He takes it. He says deal with your self and your aai. He leaves. He leaves. Rishi tells Shubhra he requested him to deal with Shubhra. Shubhra hugs Rishi.

Scene 2

Shubhra and Rishi adorn the home. Bell rings. Rushi opens the door. Roli is available in. Rishi hugs her tight. Shubhra and Kuldeep smile. Kuldeep says this bruise.. He says I collided with the door. He says Roli are available. Roli walks in and confetti fall on her. She dances. They play with it. Shubhra hugs Roli. Shubhra performs with the youngsters. Kuldeep places his hand on Rishi’s head. He walks away. Roli says see aai what I acquired. It’s earrings with RR. She says Roli and Roli in your ears on a regular basis. I like you aai. Shubhra hugs her and says thanks. Roli says Rishi you guess what did we get for you. And who selected this present? papa.. Kuldeep provides him a superhero package. Roli says you prefer it? These are your favourite superheroes. He says they have been however now Aai made me a superhero myself. Ought to I inform you. He says stand like this.

Rishi reveals her new issues within the room. Roli performs with new toys. Kuldeep says to Shubhra I attempted talking on the cellphone, he didn’t. He didn’t hug me. Didn’t take my cellphone. He actually hates me. Shubhra says children don’t hate, they only get upset. He’s harm. He acquired slapped for the primary time. He’s harm inside. our children can’t ever hate anybody. We didn’t train them to hate.

Rishi and Roli put on capes and develop into superheroes. He says aai instructed me to all the time maintain my head excessive. Roli says papa mama, you additionally do that pose. Kuldeep says this fashion Rishi? He says sure papa. Roli says our papa mama each are superheroes. We’ll play a lot. They mess around. Kuldeep says I promise you Shubhra I’ll make it as much as Rishi. She says all the perfect.

Scene 3

Chandrani appears to be like on the household photograph and says we have to deliver this again. Phirki says you possibly can stand? Chandrani says forgot the slap? The place is Samaira?

Samaira comes.. Chandrani pretends to fall on her. She falls. Samaira falls on the ground. She says my again.. Samaira tries to select Chandrani and falls once more. She screams, my again.. Samaira takes her to the mattress. She says let me inform Kuldeep that you just’re okay. Chandrani says take a photograph of my foot. She says now take my selfie. Chandrani says he isn’t responding to you proper? He’s house after all. He gained’t reply. Husband and spouse have to be eye-locked. 12 years of recollections. They have to be having their second. Samaira says he loves me solely now. Chandrani laughs. Chandrani says today, folks say I like cats and canine as effectively. Samaira will get indignant. Chandrani says however 12 years in the past, the love that I noticed in my son’s eyes, that craze, that zeal, I by no means noticed it for you. So that you neglect her. Activate the AC, it’s sizzling. Samaira leaves in anger.

Scene 4

Roli tells tales to Rishi. Samaira calls. Roli picks and says the community on this line is blocked, by no means name right here once more. Rishi laughs. Samaira throws her cellphone in anger. Roli says I gained’t let papa choose Ravan’s cellphone. Rishi says we gained’t let Ravan come between Ram and Sita. Rishi says however how? Roli says thought. She tells him one thing. Roli says what job ought to we give him that he has to stick with mummy. Roli tells him. Rishi hugs her.

Shubha provides tea to Kuldeep. Shubhra says see children, I made a drink for you each. Kuldeep says so many jewellery magazines? He says that is aai’s new expertise. Aai makes wonderful necklaces. Roli says meals salad necklace. Shubhra says I’ll make a necklace and earrings for you subsequent week. Roli says mama confirmed her new expertise, now papa has to indicate his new expertise as effectively. What wouldn’t it be?

Episode ends.

Precap-Precap-Samaira says to Chandrani give me blessings that Kuldeep turns into mine. She says solely Shubhra has my blessings. Kuldeep says society will take motion? Rishi’s father is alive. She says what about our issues? Samaira takes wires and units them on hearth in entrance of Chandrani. Chandrani is scared. Kuldeep cooks for the youngsters.

Replace Credit score to: Atiba