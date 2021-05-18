Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti 19th May 2021 Written update: Shubhra gets shocked witnessing Samaira’s influence on Roli

Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Episode starts with Rishi hugging Roli tightly. Roli insists Shubhra to free her from his grip, while Chandrani and Shubhra laughs seeing them. They gets inside and Shubhra gets perplexed witnessing Roli’s changed behaviour. Rishi also feels vexed seeing Roli acting differently but still fulfill her orders. Whereas, Chandrani states that Roli is in Samaira’s influence. Shubhra confronts Roli and tries to remind her about her values. But, Roli starts praising Samaira and compares her with Shubhra. Shubhra gets shocked whereas, Roli apprises her about what all Samaira does for her and how she treats her. She further notify Shubhra about the incident when Samaira saved her life from the goons.

Shubhra goes restless learning about it and becomes worried for Roli. Whereas, Roli keeps blabbering about Kuldeep’s lavish party and the expensive gifts he received. Shubhra looks at Chandrani, who states that Roli gets trapped in Samaira’s ploy just like Kuldeep. She explains the reason for their sudden visit and ask Shubhra to get Roli out of Samaira’s influence. Shubhra assures Chandrani and both looks at Roli.

Here, Chandrani shares her tension with Madhura, while they decides to remove Samaira’s evil eye from Roli. Narayan taunts Chandrani for being careless and blames her for Roli’s changed behaviour. Chandrani accepts her mistake and apologises, whereas Madhura takes her stand and scolds Narayan for misbehaving with Chandrani. He leaves from there, while Madhura apologises from his side and comforts Chandrani.

Roli gets up and sits along with Rishi to have food. Shubhra serves her, while she makes disgusting face seeing oily food. Shubhra tries to make her understand and was about to make her eat but she talks about Samaira and says that she miss her. Rishi and Shubhra gets stunned seeing her behaviour. Shubhra relax herself and again tries to feed Roli but she informs Shubhra about going back to Samaira. She states that she is getting bored here and picks up the phone to call Samaira but Shubhra snatches it from her. Roli breaks the plate in anger and keeps demanding about going back. Shubhra and Rishi looks at her being shocked. Chandrani comes there, while Roli tries to harm her getting furious. Shubhra detached Roli from Chandrani and scolds her. She locks Roli inside the room. Chandrani apologises to Shubhra for Roli’s behaviour and blames herself for it. Shubhra comforts Chandrani stating that she is not at fault. She accuses Samaira for their misery. Chandrani advice Shubhra to look after Roli as only a mother can bring her child back on tract. She further promises to bring Kuldeep also out of Samaira’s trap. Chandrani and Shubhra both assures one another.

Ahead, Shubhra tries to patch up with Roli. She gets inside her room and tries to pacify her “Meri Duniya Tu Hi Re plays” Roli keeps avoiding her. Rishi helps Shubhra to appease Roli but she goes away ignoring them. Shubhra gets disheartened, while Rishi comforts her.

Elsewhere, Samaira gets excited for Roli’s comeback and ask Phirki to prepare her favourite food items. Kuldeep smiles seeing her enthusiasm and ask her to calm down. She insists Kuldeep to call Chandrani and ask where they have reached? He calls his mother and questions about their location, to which Chandrani states that they are going to Lonavala to celebrate Shubhra’s victory. Kuldeep gets dumbstruck learning about it.

The end.