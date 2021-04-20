Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti 21st April 2021 Written Episode Update: Kuldeep enjoys time with his family – TMT Updates

Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti twenty first April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Scene 1

Chaandrani says put my meals on the chair. Samaira says let me put it. Samaira says did you ship the picture? Did he name. Samaira says he didn’t name you that’s sufficient. Samaira says in case you want something inform me. She says Phirki brings her stuff downstairs. Kuldeep left you right here at my accountability. I’ll maintain you. Chandrani says I don’t want you. Samaira says see what I received for you. She takes out the keys. Samaira says I like Kuldeep. For that love, I’m serving you. I can see the reality, these keys got here below your pillow by magic and also you strolling and pretending to have a bruise.. Good performing. Chandrani says you’re a liar. Everybody isn’t. I can’t stroll, how will I get your keys. It’s essential to have saved it there. You’re stuffed with video games. Samaira says Phirki brings the shock.

Phirki brings two small grenades. Samaira wires them close to Chandrnai and takes out a lighter. She lights the cable. Chandrani says are you loopy? Do you wanna kill me? That is mistaken. The wire burns. Chandrani runs upstairs. It blasts small. Samaira smiles at Chadnrani. Samaira offers her slippers and says you’re Kuldeep’s mother. She says Phirki carry the meals I made for her. Samaira says Biji eat. Give me blessings that Kuldeep and I grow to be one. Chandrani says let me eat first. It’s very spicy. Chandrani screams for water. She says what is that this.. Chandrani leaves.

Scene 2

Kuldeep serves the cake. Roli says let’s make a video for dadi. All of them minimize the cake collectively. The son iti si hansi performs. Kuldeep makes Rishi eat the cake. Chandrani sees the video and smiles. She says, my children. Samaira hides in her room. Chandrani goes out. Samaira sees the video on her telephone. She says I received’t ever allow you to return to Shubhra. You don’t understand how loopy I can get. Chandrani says what are you doing in my room? Samaira says got here right here to therapeutic massage you. Chandrani says I don’t want it. Go away.

Kuldeep performs UNO with the youngsters. He says le time assist mama. He picks the dishes. Shubhra says I’ll do it don’t fear. Bell rings. Watchman says sir, the secretary despatched this letter for Shubhra to signal. Kuldeep reads and is shocked. He says they’ve written circumstances. If Kuldeep fights with anybody they may kick him out. How can they. Kuldeep says nobody will signal it. Ask them to name a gathering tomorrow. Kuldeep says Rishi don’t fear. Mama and papa will go collectively. Nobody care dare to say a phrase towards you. Shuhra says I can deal with it alone. Kuldeep says I do know you may deal with it however I wish to do one thing for Rishi as nicely.

Scene 3

Samaira appears at Chandrani sleeping and remembers Kuldeep having fun with together with his household. She wears Chandran’s dupatta and sleeps there. She takes off Chandrnai’s bangle. Chandrani wakes up. She will get down from the mattress. Chandrani is scared. Samaira says Biji I handed all of the checks. Your son can also be mine now. So this household bangle belongs to me. I’m your loved ones now. Your son can also be mine. Chandrani is scared.

Episode ends.

Precap-Shubhra says you by no means walked collectively and also you help everytime you need. I can’t let your moody help shadow me anymore. I’m liberating you from this help relationship. Kuldeep sees Shubhra’s identify on the invoice. He’s confused. Roli says mama is the proprietor of this home. Rishi says dadi gifted this home to mama.

Replace Credit score to: Atiba