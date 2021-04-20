Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti 21st April 2021 Written update: Chandrani gets scared by Samaira’s behavior

Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Episode begins with Chandrani asking Phirki to do her work, whereas Samaira comes there and tries to please her. She asks for her blessing however Chandrani denies and mocks her for not getting Kuldeep’s name. Samaira glares her after which reveals her the automobile keys, which Chandrani have stolen from her room. Chandrani will get shocked however masks her expression. Phirki smirks seeing the situation, whereas Samaira confronts Chandrani about her deeds.

Chandrani denies to just accept her doings and blames Samaira for plotting towards her. Samaira smirks evilly and ask Phirki to carry a bomb cracker. She locations it beneath Chandrani and lits it. Chandrani will get horrified and ask Samaira to cease, however she ignores her. Atlast, with out having another choice Chandrani hurridly run in direction of the steps, with a purpose to save herself. Samaira gazes her as Chandrani’s lie about her injured leg, will get revealed.

Samaira makes Chandrani put on her sleepers and brings her to the dinning desk. She talks to her politely and orders Phirki to shift Chandrani’s stuffs beside her room. Samaira frightens Chandrani and once more ask her to bless her. She serves meals to Chandrani, whereas Chandrani eats and begins coughing because of additional spicy meals. She goes from there, whereas Samaira smirks.

Right here, Kuldeep brings the cake, whereas everybody will get pleased seeing it. Rishi and Roli rushes in direction of kitchen to carry a knife. They cuts the cake collectively “Itti Si Hasi performs” Shubhra feeds everybody they usually enjoys their high quality time.

Elsewhere, Chandrani will get elated seeing the video of Kuldeep and his household. Samaira sneaks inside her room and takes the telephone, when Chandrani goes out. Samaira will get livid seeing the video and determines to get Kuldeep again. She states that no-one can separate her from Kuldeep. She will get possessive, whereas Chandrani caught her and sends her out.

Kuldeep performs recreation with Rishi and Roli. Rishi wins, whereas Kuldeep enjoys his time along with his children. At that second, somebody rings the bell. Shubhra and Kuldeep goes to open it. Guard offers them a letter from society member, whereas Kuldeep will get indignant studying it. He informs Shubhra concerning the letter by which they’ve warned to throw Shubhra and Rishi out of the society, if Rishi once more ill-behaves. Kuldeep denies to signal and sends the guard away. He tries to consolation Rishi and determines to help him.

Right here, Samaira stares at Chandrani’s sleeping determine. She remembers her help in direction of Shubhra and will get flashes of Kuldeep having fun with along with his household. She will get contained in the room and wears Chandrani’s stole. She faces Chandrani and stares at her like a creep. Later, she tries to steal her conventional bangle however Chandrani wakes up. She will get scared seeing Samaira and falls down from the mattress. Samaira strikes in direction of her and forces Chandrani to just accept her, whereas Chandrani will get horrified seeing Samaira’s behaviour.

Episode ends.