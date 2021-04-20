ENTERTAINMENT

Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti 21st April 2021 Written update: Chandrani gets scared by Samaira’s behavior

Avatar
By
Posted on
Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti 21st April 2021 Written update: Chandrani gets scared by Samaira's behavior

Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Episode begins with Chandrani asking Phirki to do her work, whereas Samaira comes there and tries to please her. She asks for her blessing however Chandrani denies and mocks her for not getting Kuldeep’s name. Samaira glares her after which reveals her the automobile keys, which Chandrani have stolen from her room. Chandrani will get shocked however masks her expression. Phirki smirks seeing the situation, whereas Samaira confronts Chandrani about her deeds.

Chandrani denies to just accept her doings and blames Samaira for plotting towards her. Samaira smirks evilly and ask Phirki to carry a bomb cracker. She locations it beneath Chandrani and lits it. Chandrani will get horrified and ask Samaira to cease, however she ignores her. Atlast, with out having another choice Chandrani hurridly run in direction of the steps, with a purpose to save herself. Samaira gazes her as Chandrani’s lie about her injured leg, will get revealed.

Samaira makes Chandrani put on her sleepers and brings her to the dinning desk. She talks to her politely and orders Phirki to shift Chandrani’s stuffs beside her room. Samaira frightens Chandrani and once more ask her to bless her. She serves meals to Chandrani, whereas Chandrani eats and begins coughing because of additional spicy meals. She goes from there, whereas Samaira smirks.

Right here, Kuldeep brings the cake, whereas everybody will get pleased seeing it. Rishi and Roli rushes in direction of kitchen to carry a knife. They cuts the cake collectively “Itti Si Hasi performs” Shubhra feeds everybody they usually enjoys their high quality time.

Elsewhere, Chandrani will get elated seeing the video of Kuldeep and his household. Samaira sneaks inside her room and takes the telephone, when Chandrani goes out. Samaira will get livid seeing the video and determines to get Kuldeep again. She states that no-one can separate her from Kuldeep. She will get possessive, whereas Chandrani caught her and sends her out.

Kuldeep performs recreation with Rishi and Roli. Rishi wins, whereas Kuldeep enjoys his time along with his children. At that second, somebody rings the bell. Shubhra and Kuldeep goes to open it. Guard offers them a letter from society member, whereas Kuldeep will get indignant studying it. He informs Shubhra concerning the letter by which they’ve warned to throw Shubhra and Rishi out of the society, if Rishi once more ill-behaves. Kuldeep denies to signal and sends the guard away. He tries to consolation Rishi and determines to help him.

Right here, Samaira stares at Chandrani’s sleeping determine. She remembers her help in direction of Shubhra and will get flashes of Kuldeep having fun with along with his household. She will get contained in the room and wears Chandrani’s stole. She faces Chandrani and stares at her like a creep. Later, she tries to steal her conventional bangle however Chandrani wakes up. She will get scared seeing Samaira and falls down from the mattress. Samaira strikes in direction of her and forces Chandrani to just accept her, whereas Chandrani will get horrified seeing Samaira’s behaviour.

Episode ends.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
37
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
36
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
34
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
33
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
33
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
31
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
31
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
30
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
30
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top