Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti 29th March 2021 Written Episode Update – Telly Show Updates

Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti 29th March 2021 episode starts with Chandrani telling Sam to take care of Roli first as she is suffering from stomach ache. Sam asks Phirki to get Lemonade for Roli. Roli splashes water on Sam’s pants. Chandrani tells her that it’s all common when you have kids. Sam asks Phirki to deliver Kuldeep tiffin and tell him that she is serving his mother and kids. While Sam is gone to change, Biji asks Shubra to deliver the tiffin to Kuldeep.
While Shubra is in Kuldeep’s office, the light goes off and they got stuck in the cabin. Kuldeep thinks that she is Sam and asks her for the password to open the door. Shubra realizes that he is claustrophobic. She asks him to breathe and relax. Kuldeep finds it hard to breathe. Shubra says that she will not let anything happen to him. She holds his hand while he panics. Dard mein bhi ye lab plays in the background. Kuldeep hugs Shubra.
Sam receives a message from Kuldeep who tells her that he and SHubra are stuck in the office. She sees the CCTV footage of the office and sees Shubra hugging Kuldeep. Kuldeep is finding it hard to breathe and collapse. Shubra asks him to remember the happiest moment of his life. Kuldeep remembers the time with her and their kids. Shubra call Dadi and tells her to give the call to Sam. She asks for the password. Sam looks at Biji and says that it was all her plan, right? She asks Biji to confess or she will not tell Shubra the password to open the gate.
