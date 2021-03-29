ENTERTAINMENT

Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti 30th March 2021 Written Episode Update – Telly Show Updates

Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti 30th March 2021 Kuldeep is stuck in the office is unable to breathe because of claustrophobia.

Shubra asks Samaira to tell her the password to unlock the office door. Samaira asks Chandrani to accept that she is the mastermind behind all this. Shubhra takes the blame on herself says that it was all her plan. She pleads Samaira to tell her the password. The staff suggests Shubhra to give mouth-to-mouth respiration to Kuldeep.

Shubhra was about to do it when Samaira tells her the password. Shubhra tells the password to the employees and asks them to open the door. Rishi and Roli come to the room and ask Sam why is she being rude to Biji. Rishi notices Chandrani’s teary eyes and asks what happened. She dodges his question and sends the kids away. Samaira keeps interrogating Chandrani and she finally admits that she sent Shubra to give tiffin to Kuldeep. Sam says Biji is being partial in her test and says that she is better than Shubra by all means.

Sam warns Biji that she can tell her plans to Kuldeep aswell. He respects her a lot but will not after knowing that she has been partial all through out her tests.

The door finally unlocks and Kuldeep breathes with relief. Shubra asks if he is fine. He holds her hand and nods. Sam also reaches the office. She hugs him tightly and shows her concern.

They reach the house where Chandrani is worried about his health. He tells her that he is fine. Chandrani says that from now onwards she won’t take any tests and things will go usual. Samaira smirks and asks Chandrani if she has passed the test, Chandrani nods.

While the kids inform Shubra about Biji’s decision, she cries as she feels defeated. She imagines her husband who consoles her and encourages her to keep up her quest. She rubs her tears off and is now determined to save her family from Sam.

In the morning Kuldeep and Shubhra simultaneously come to wake up the kids. Shubra is pleased to see Kuldeep performing hs fatherly duties. She goes towards the window and prays. Kuldeep watches here and is mesmerized. Rishi and Roli notice it and smile.

Kuldeep’s phone rings, Rishi snatches the phone away before he can receive it. He asks Kuldeep to take a day off. Rishi and Roli play with Kuldeep while Shubhra adores them. Samaira asks him to come to the office. He reluctantly agrees and informs the kids that he will have to leave.

Sam goes through the CCTV footage once again and it is making her furious. Sam sees something which she can use against Shubra. She smirks.

