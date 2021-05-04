Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti 5th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Rishi meets Harsh

Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti 5th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Scene 1

Kuldeep wakes up at night. He finds a water bottle near the bed. Kuldeep is shocked. He says this is water.. Kuldeep smells the bed. He says Sam said Roli peed on the bed. This means Roli didn’t pee. Did Samaira do this so she can kick Roli out? But why? She showers Roli with so much love then why this?

The next morning, Chandrani is upset. Kuldeep asks what happened? She says can’t talk to someone who has blindfolded himself. Kuldeep says what is it? She says you left Roli in my room because she peed. how long have you know Roli? Has she ever peed on the bed? Who could do this. Kuldeep recalls seeing the bottle. Roli comes and hugs Samaira. Kuldeep looks at her. Samaira says breakfast? he says not hungry and leaves. Samaira says this Chandrani keeps doing some drama. I have to cut her connection with Shubhra or I will cut biji’s fingers.

Scene 2

Shubhra waits for Harsh. She says I hope it brings positive changes in Rishi. Shubhra says let’s do breakfast Rishi. He sits on the table. Harsh is in the lift. He opens the door for Varsha. He has balloons. Varsha and Radhika ask where are you going? Whose place? We have never seen you before. He says Mrs. Shubhra. Radhika says doesn’t look like a relative. Varsha says, alone woman.. Must be her boy. Harsh says thanks for thinking so much about me. You can consider me a friend or anything.. If your heart is clean you see the world clean. Do you want my ID? He leaves.

Bell rings. Rishi opens the door. He sees balloons and says we don’t want to buy them. He shuts the door. Shubhra says who is this? Rishi says we don’t want balloons. Shubhra asks Harsh to come in. Harsh says your elder son.. He’s just like you. You always had no entry board in hand. Rishi says I don’t want balloons. Harsh says these are for me not you. Rishi says who is he? Harsh says I am your aai’s college friend. You’re Rishi, right? I am Harsh. Rishi says hi Harsh uncle. Harsh says, uncle? I am a child like you from the heart. You can call me uncle. Friends? Rishi says no. Harsh says I need to be alone with him. You can trust me.

Harsh says rishi when I asked your mom friends? She shut the door on my face. But I am stubborn I made her my friend. Shubhra says she doesn’t wanna hear. Harsh says he’s being shy. Harsh says I bet with her. Shubhra says I don’t bet. Harsh says you used to back then. Harsh says tell me more.. how many bets did she have? Shubhra is shocked. She smiles. Shubhra says Rishi I have to go to the jeweler. Harsh uncle is with you.. Harsh says no uncle, please. He says don’t come back within an hour. He says let’s take old friend’s selfie. Shubhra leaves.

Scene 3

Kuldeep is going to Soorat. He says it’s a conference. Chandrani says keep calling and take care. I want a few things from there. Kuldeep is a bit lost. Roli says papa get me and Rishi toys. He says tell Samaira, she will tell me. Samaira says to Phirki have you seen a hen with her chick? This mummies are so clingy to their kids. Phirki says this old woman and Roli will have to leave this house. Samaira says no don’t be an idiot. It’s not fun to kick them out but to keep there and make them cry. See how I ruin their life. Shubhra shows her photos of Phirki and Roli. She sends someone a message and says you have to attack the house at 2.

Kuldeep says Samaira we are both called to this conference. We have to seal this deal. Samaira says Biji’s prayers and Roli’s love are with you. You can crack this alone. He says you have to be in the meeting. She says I know but I have to take care of Roli. That’s the most important. See how she is. Her clothing is Pune outdated. I will take her shopping. Chandrani says take me shopping as well. My wardrobe is also from Pune. I should also Mumbai’s flavor in my closet. Roli says yes, let’s get dadi dresses. Samaira says okay, Roli said it. It’s Roli and Biji day. We will go to the mall. Kuldeep leaves.

Samaira asks what should I get for you? He says I have you. Why would I need anything else? See you. He leaves. Roli says Samaira aunty let’s go shopping. Samaira says we are going for private shopping. We will eat there. Go get ready.

Scene 4

Shubhra comes to the jeweler to sell her jewelry. He asks how are Madhura and Goklay? Shubhra says they come on events. He asks how are the kids? you got Roli’s nose pin made. Shubhra says it hurts her nose. He says 50,000 for all this. Shubhra says kaka, that’s too less. Please give me a good rate. We buy everything from you. He says I can’t lie to you. Shubhra says I need 1 lacs. He says it’s 40k. I know you for years that’s why I offered 50. You can get a good price for mangalsutra. You can get 110k if you include this. Be practical, you don’t need it. Your husband left it. Shubhra recalls Goklay asked her to take it off and she said he’s the father of her kids anyway. Shubhra says no kaka. I can’t sell it. It’s my kids’ right. It’s their papa’s. I can’t sell their right.

Episode ends.

