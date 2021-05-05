Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti 6th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Rishi channels his anger out

Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti 6th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Scene 1

Harsh says Rishi, let’s do a competition. If I lose I will tell you how your aai and I became friends. He says I am not interested. Harsh says I thought you’re like your mom. She would always participate. Maybe you’re like your dad. Rishi says I am like my aai, not my dad. Now tell me what is it? Harsh says it’s lunchtime and your aai isn’t home. Come help me.. He takes the vegetables to the table. Rishi says so is this the competition? Harsh says sometimes we get very angry like at aai, sister. Rishi says I never get angry on aai. He says but others, right? Let’s play an imagination game. Let’s imagine these vegetables are the people we get angry on. The more anger, the more cutting. The one who cuts the most will win. I am the angriest at my maths teacher. She has scolded me a lot. He cuts the vegetables and says out out out.. He says now I get angry at my dad. He cuts another one.

Rishi picks a vegetable and says Amol, my friend.. He cuts the carrot and shouts out out out.. Harsh smiles. Rishi picks another and says society kids, they hurt me a lot. Out out out.. Harsh says keep cutting. Let all the anger out. Rishi recalls what the kids said and keeps cutting. Rishi thinks about Goklay and takes the anger out but cutting another. Rishi thinks when he was locked in the store and cuts more. He thinks about Kuldeep calling Shubhra a thief and selfish. Rishi recalls Kuldeep slapping him and cuts more. Harsh says are you more? Rishi says no there’s more anger. I am very angry on papa. Harsh says imagine this tissue box is your papa. Take out all your anger. Rishi tears it apart. Harsh says done? Do you feel better? Rishi says a lot lighter. He smiles. Harsh says very good. The secretary calls Harsh and says your next client is here. Harsh says give him juice and tell him I am coming in half an hour. He says where is Shubhra?

Scene 2

Shubhra says to Mr. Desai thanks for the orders. For raw material, can you please help me? No one is giving it in advance. I will not face any problems. Harsh calls her but she cuts. He says keep your phone on silent.

Harsh says to Rishi let’s make sandwiches. Rishi keeps cutting. Harsh says these sandwiches are of love. He cuts with love and makes the heart. Rishi says we will make hearts with bread as well. Desai says if we have to invest can’t we make it on our own? Don’t waste our time. We can’t help all 10 designers who come here every day. We can cancel your order if you can’t manage. Shubhra says no please, I will manage. She leaves. Shubhra says I will any way out. She looks at the time and says it’s too late. Harsh session was over a while ago. She calls Harsh but his number is out of reach.

Scene 3

Roli and Chandrani come in the house in new attire. They dance around the house. Chandrani says that’s quite an update. Roli hugs her. Phirki is shocked to see them. She says what have you done didi? Samaira says to keep the main door open. Phirki opens the main door. Samaira texts her men’s main door is open. Make them scared for life. Chandrani says Phirki to bring a glass of water for us in English.

Scene 4

Shubhra imagines Kuldeep saying are you done? Did you try? You can’t do anything. You can only run the house. You can’t make money. You can’t deal with the world outside. Samaira says bow down to me for money. Samaira says she wants to go home. Rishi will be standing there with hopes. How will you tell him his aai lost? Samaira says learn to accept that you can’t. Shubhra feels bad. She sits there. Harsh comes out and sees her. He says, madam.. Good evening. You made me a babysitter. You took so long. I thought you’re an independent mature and responsible mother. But you’re so irresponsible. Shubhra says I am sorry. She walks upstairs and falls.. Harsh holds her. He says nothing happened. Relax. You look tensed. He says let me help you your slipper is broken. Shubhra says my foot didn’t. I can help myself. She runs upstairs. He says you’re disturbed. Shubhra says let me go.

Harsh says you need to share your problem> I find a solution to the problem. There’s no problem that can’t be talked out. Tell me what’s the problem? Shubhra says there’s no solution to every problem. I don’t know what to do. I feel like nothing is in my control. He says were you going to say Rishi the same? Do you think how will he feel? Shubhra says I know how to treat my son. You called me an irresponsible mother. Do you know what can I do for my kids? He says I said. I didn’t mean it. I am sorry. Kids, husbands are all in their places but one should love their own selves first. Rishi also wants you to live for yourself. Shubhra says we only met twice and now you’re telling me how to treat myself and my kids. Thank you for taking care of Rishi. I will clear your bill per hour but don’t after me. I don’t need you. He says I like independent people.

Episode ends.

Precap-Shubhra says this is your fee for yesterday’s session. I can’t continue for some time. He says may I know the reason? The robbers come inside the house. Chandrani tries to fight them off. Samaira comes in front of Roli and one of them stabs her.

