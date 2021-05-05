Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti 6th May April 2021 Written Update: Dr. Harsh observes Rishi’s behavior

Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Episode starts with Dr. Harsh trying to mingle with Rishi. He says that he can tell Rishi about his and Shubhra’s friendship stories if Rishi will play a game with him. Rishi shows no interest, while Dr. Harsh tries to provoke him stating that he isn’t like his mother. He says that Rishi behaves like his father but Rishi stops him stating that he is like his mother only. He agrees for Dr. Harsh’s challenge.

Harsh observes Rishi and then takes him towards the kitchen. He arranges the vegetables on the dinning table and ask Rishi to sit along with him. He demonstrates a unique way to vent out their anger. He starts chopping the vegetables pouting his anger out on the person he hate. He advices Rishi to do the same. Rishi sees Dr. Harsh and gets affected by him. He slowly picks up the knife and starts cutting the vegetables angrily. He pours his anger out remembering all the incidences. He vent out his anger on his friends and peoples of society.

Dr. Harsh keeps observing him and then gives him a tissue box. He suggest him to take out his anger of his father on the tissue box. Rishi tears the tissue furiously, while Dr. Harsh thinks that Rishi is highly affected by his father. He mutters to himself that Rishi is angry as well as wants to get back to his father. At that time Dr. Harsh gets a call from his secretary who informs him about his other patient, whereas he ask her to make them wait. Harsh ask Rishi that how he feels after venting out his anger? To which Rishi smiles stating that he feels light.

Here, Shubhra goes to Mr. Desai and ask him for his help in arranging raw materials for making jewelleries. He denies to help her out and says that he can cancel her order if she isn’t capable of completing it. Shubhra gets Dr. harsh’s call but she ignores it. Shubhra tries to explain Mr. Desai but he ask her not to waste his time. In order to save her deal she goes from there assuring that she will manage to complete her order.

Harsh calls Shubhra but she doesn’t picks it up. He then goes towards Rishi and decides to make sandwich with him. Rishi happily starts cutting vegetables along with Harsh. Ahead, Shubhra calls Harsh but his call doesn’t gets connected.

Elsewhere, Roli and Chandrani had their makeover. They dances along with one another “Gulabi Ankhein plays” they compliments eachother while Samaira smirks thinking about her plan. She ask Phirki to open the main door, while Phirki obliged her. Samaira sends a voice note to the attacker asking him to teach a good lesson to Chandrani and Roli.

Shubhra gets worried about fulfilling the orders. She remembers the harassment of Narayan and Dr. Desai’s ultimatum. Further, she imagines Kuldeep and Samaira there, mocking her for being useless. Kuldeep says that Samaira always needs him and can never do anything on her own. Samaira also taunts Shubhra and both laughs at her. Shubhra sits down on the stairs being shattered. At that time Dr. Harsh comes there and confronts her for being late. He tagged her as an irresponsible mother, whereas she apologises to him and rushes upstairs. Her footwear gets broken and she was about to fall when Harsh saves her. He insists to help her but she rebuke him stating that she can manage. She shivers holding her footwear and then goes towards her flat. He looks confused at her behaviour and tries to talk to her.

Harsh stops Shubhra and ask her to share her problem. He convinced her to talk to him and tries to comfort her. She shares her worry and states that she isn’t getting any solution. He advices her to be brave for Rishi, while she gets offended with his tone and warns him not to say about her personal life. He apologises to her and tries to assure her. He advices her to start loving herself but she scolds him and goes from there. He looks at her disappearing figure and smiles saying that he like independent people.

The end.