Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti 7th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Samaira saves Roli from goons

Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti 7th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update

Scene 1

Chandrani and Roli say Saaam we are getting late. Chandrani says she will take so much time to get late. Phirki opens the gate. Samaira says I am so sorry. I am ready. Let’s go. Oh let me get my phone. Samaira asks Phirki to get her phone. Phirki walks slowly. Chandrani says can’t she walk? Roli go bring it. Samaira waits for the goons. Roli brings the phone and says let’s go. Samaira says thank you. Samaira says let me get car keys. She asks Phirki to look for it. Chandrani sits down to wait. Roli finds the key. Samaira says let’s go Biji. Samaira gets a call from Kuldeep. She says let me tell him we are going.

Chandrani and Roli get on video call. Kuldeep is shocked to see them. Roli says we are going for shopping. There is a personal shopper. Samaira aunty told me. Kuldeep says where is she? Samaira says I am here. Do they look good? Chandrani says I am looking to continue to the same hairstyle. Samaira says in her heart where did they go? If they don’t come my plan would fail.

The robbers enter the house. They ask everyone to stand still, Kuldeep says Biji? Sam? Who is it? Kuldeep is worried. The kidnappers grasp Roli. Kuldeep screams. They ask Phirki to bring all the jewelry. Chandrani says don’t be scared. Samaira says please leave my daughter. take everything. She gives them a lot of money. Samaira cries. Samaira says Roli nothing would happen. Mama will save you. Chandrani picks a bat and starts hitting them. They hit her back. Samaira comes in front of Chandrani.. She’s shocked.

Another one grabs Roli.. He throws a knife towards her. Samaira comes in between and gets stabbed.. Siren blares.. The goons say the police is coming.. Let’s run. Samaira faints. Roli hugs her and says I am fine Samaira aunty. She sees blood. Samaira says my Roli is okay.. I saved my daughter. Don’t worry I will be fine. Chandrani holds her. Samaira faints.

Scene 2

Sanjana says I am sorry Shubhra. If I knew he was this disgusting I would never send you there. Shubhra says you didn’t know. I exposed him. I don’t know what’s next. Sanjana says something will work out. Shubhra says I don’t know how to run this house in this fast-paced world. It’s so much time since I came back but I am still running the house on savings. Rishi says aai. I made something for you. Shubhra says bring it. Sanjana says everything would be okay.

Rishi brings a faced sandwich to Shubhra. Shubhra says you made it? Is it me or you? He says neither of us. This is my new friend Harsh. Shubhra is shocked. Rishi says Harsh said we have to be smiley like this. He taught me a lot of things. I feel so much better. I am not even angry. Shubhra is very happy. Rishi makes her eat the sandwich. She says Sanjana aunty let me bring you one as well. Sanjana says you chose the right path for him. Shubhra says his smile gave me a new hope. I won’t give up.

Scene 3

Kuldeep comes home. Roli says papa first the goon kept a knife on me.. I ran. He threw a knife towards me but cool aunty saved me like a Wonderwoman. Rishi says is it hurting a lot? Samaira says my daughter is okay. What else would I want? Kuldeep gives her a painkiller. Kuldeep says I won’t go to the office until you are okay. Roli says you don’t have to stay with her. She’s super cool, she doesn’t need anyone. She’s very brave. Kuldeep says let me call the police. Samaira says in her heart if he calls the police they will find out it was me. Samaira says don’t call the police. What they took wasn’t precious. I saved what’s precious for me. Roli. Our Biji. They are both safe. It’s your birthday tomorrow. I don’t want to spend that time in the police station. Kuldeep says thank you. Samaira says she’s not just your Biji or Roli. They are mine as well. Kuldeep says I am sorry. You take a rest. I will be with you all night and take care if you. Chandrani takes Roli to her room.

Kuldeep asks Chandrani do you still think Samaira can think bad for Roli? She kept Roli above everything. Love changes people. Samaira has changed. You should change your perception of her as well. Samaira says plan successful.

Chandrani comes to Roli. She’s making her drawing. Chandrani says card? Roli says I have to make one card for Samaira aunty. She did so much for me. Chandrani says you will give a get-well soon card to Ravan aunty? Roli says I think we are wrong. If she was Ravan why would she save me? I won’t call her Ravan aunty anymore. She’s a wonderwoman. Chandrani is shocked. She says in heart I thought Team Sita would stay here to defeat Ravan but she’s in her team now. What is happening.

Scene 4

Shubhra comes home. She says I arranged Harsh’s fees. But balance is so low. How will I pay for the next sessions? I can’t stop them. I have seen such a big change in Rishi with one. I have to hold them until I get an income. Rishi comes home. Shubhra says high. She says here are your session fees. I won’t be able to do it for a few days. He says may I know the reason? Shubhra is silent.

Episode ends.

Precap-Shubhra and Rishi video call Kuldeep. Shubhra asks Rishi to wish papa. Kuldeep says won’t you wish? Shubhra says you can do it on my behalf. Rishi says, happy birthday papa. Enjoy your birthday. I will call later. Chandrani asks Rishi does it hurt you that Shubhra didn’t wish?

Update Credit to: Atiba